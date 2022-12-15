Both Amory Christian basketball teams got their first looks at division action last week, taking wins against Eagle Homeschool and splitting their matchups against Starkville Christian.
Last Tuesday, Amory Christian traveled to Rienzi to face off against its district rivals, Eagle Homeschool. The Lady Lions picked up a big 57-40 win over the Lady Eagles.
Molly Hallmark finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Emma Keeton added 11 points in the win. Ruthie Kate Carson also provided eight rebounds for the Lady Lions.
The Lions were also victorious on the night, defeating the Eagles 66-56.
Jake Harrison led the team in scoring with 30 points, while Luke Harrison followed with 21 points and eight assists. Mason Hill also contributed 11 points, 10 rebounds and six steals in the win.
On Friday night, Amory Christian hosted Starkville Christian, where the Lady Lions fell to the Lady Cougars 38-23. The Lions picked up a 59-37 win over the Cougars later that night.
Emma Keeton led the Lady Lions in scoring with nine points, while Hallmark added eight points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
For the Lions, Luke Harrison led the offensive attack by Amory Christian with 21 points and eight assists. Hill contributed eight points, nine rebounds and three steals in the win, while Jake Harrison added 14 points.
Both Amory Christian teams traveled to Desoto Christian on Saturday. Additional stats from this game will appear in next week’s write-up.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...From Friday evening to Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flood water begins to cover Air Base Road
located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the
river also begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 11.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 14.0 feet Saturday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&