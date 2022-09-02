Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Monroe County.
Coming off of a perfect 2021 season that ended with a Tri-State Christian Conference Volleyball championship, the Amory Christian Lady Lions began their 2022 campaign with victories over Hatley, Biggersville and Victory (Columbus) schools.
On Friday and Saturday, the Lady Lions participated in a jamboree hosted by Eagle Homeschool in Rienzi, playing three games during the two days.
On Friday, Amory faced Eagle in a best-of-three matchup and walked away with a 3-0 victory. Molly Hallmark led the team in kills with seven, and Bre Hawkins served up five aces in the win.
The Lady Lions began their Saturday with a hard-fought, best-of-five contest against the Eagles from Grace Christian School in Louisville. Seven aces from Hawkins and seven kills from Ruthie Carson were not enough to pull out the victory as Amory Christian fell 3-2.
To wrap up their day, the Lady Lions took on the Warriors from Victory Christian School in New Albany. ACA quickly rebounded from the earlier loss to Grace Christian by winning its first set 25-12. They began their second set where they left off, jumping off to a 6-0 lead in route to winning 25-17.
The Lady Lions then sealed their victory by defeating the Warriors 25-9 in the third set. Carson led the offensive attack with seven kills, followed by Hallmark with four. Hawkins finished the game with five aces, while Lexie May and Carson each had four.
ACA returns home on Thursday as they host Tupelo Christian Preparatory School, followed by a home game against Heritage Christian Academy of Holly Springs on Friday.