The Amory Christian Lady Lions picked up a pair of wins against Grace Christian and Victory Christian last week.
On Tuesday, the Lady Lions hosted the Grace Christian Lady Eagles. After a slow start, the Lady Lions quickly rebounded to win the first set 25-18.
Both teams traded points early in the second set before Grace Christian jumped out to a 12-7 lead. The Lady Eagles never looked back, and ACA dropped their second set 25-22.
The Lady Lions quickly rebounded to begin the third set, jumping out to a 14-5 lead before the first timeout. Amory Christian kept its foot on the gas and never relinquished the lead, winning the set 25-12.
The fourth set became a nail-biter as both teams traded points throughout the match, but Grace Christian came out on top 26-24. The teams traded leads throughout the final set, but Amory Christian pulled ahead to win the set 15-12 and clinch the game.
Kera Branham led the Lady Lions in kills with 11, while Molly Hallmark and Emma Keeton each finished with seven. Branham also led the team with eight aces, while Bre Hawkins followed with five.
On Thursday, Amory Christian hosted Victory Christian Academy of New Albany. The Lady Lions defeated Victory Christian 3-0, and Hallmark led the offensive attack with nine kills.
Lexie May and Hawkins each had five aces on the evening, and Branham followed closely behind with four.
Amory Christian travels to Tupelo Children’s Mansion Academy on Thursday.