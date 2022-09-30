Last Monday, the Amory Christian Lady Lions hosted Winston Academy. Early in the first set, both teams appeared to be evenly matched, but the Lady Lions were able to squeeze out a 25-23 win.
In the second, Amory Christian pulled out to an early 13-5 lead before Winston Academy turned up the offense. Strong defense and good ball placement by the Lady Lions squashed any hopes of a comeback rally for the Lady Patriots as Amory Christian won 25-18.
The Lady Lions took their defensive foot off the gas in the third set, which allowed Winston Academy to keep the score close. The Lady Lions were able to hold off their offensive attack and come away with a 25-21 win to complete the sweep.
Molly Hallmark finished the game with 10 kills, while Lexie May contributed seven. Kera Branham served up four aces, and Bre Hawkins and Hallmark each added three.
Last Tuesday, the Lady Lions traveled to face TCPS, where they clinched a 3-1 win over the Lady Eagles.
After falling to a 6-3 start, the Lady Lions called a timeout and were able to regroup with strong defense and good communication, closing out the first set 25-18. Better shot placement by TCPS and defensive struggles from the Lady Lions caused them to fall behind by six in the second set.
Amory Christian managed to fight back and tie the set at 22-22 after a timeout, and TCPS called a timeout after the Lady Lions pulled ahead 24-22. TCPS eventually won the set 26-24. The Lady Eagles refused to back down and kept the scores close in the third and fourth sets, but the Lady Lions emerged victorious, winning both sets 25-22 and 25-20.
Hawkins led the team in aces with four, and May provided three. Hallmark led the team in kills with nine, while May followed that up with six.
On Thursday, Amory Christian traveled to take on its division rivals Grace Christian School. The Lady Lions entered the contest undefeated with a No. 1 ranking on the line, while the Lady Eagles of Grace entered at the No. 2 spot.
Amory Christian took care of business in the first two sets, winning 25-15 and 25-16, but Grace Christian took the third set 25-23. The Lady Eagles continued their momentum into the fourth set, winning 25-22 to set up a tiebreaker.
Amory Christian began with a sense of determination and quickly swung the momentum their way, winning the fifth set 15-3. Hallmark led the team in kills with eight, and Branham contributed seven.
The Lady Lions will host Tupelo Children’s Mansion on Thursday.
