The Amory Christian Lady Lions continue to see success in their volleyball season as they came away with three sweeps last week.
The Amory Christian Lady Lions traveled to Holly Springs to take on Heritage Christian Academy on Tuesday.
The offense clicked on all cylinders for the Lady Lions from the start, and they wasted no time in putting the first set away 25-15. Amory Christian began the next two sets just as quickly and never slowed down.
They finished the second set with the exact same score, 25-15, and ended the third set with a score of 25-7.
Bre Hawkins finished the contest with four aces, while Molly Hallmark and Ruthie Carson led the team in kills with nine and six.
On Thursday, Amory Christian hosted Tupelo Children’s Mansion. The Lady Lions jumped out to a quick start with strong serving, tight defense and aggressive offense to win the first set 25-10.
The Lady Lions kept their foot on the gas in the second, winning 25-7, and showed no signs of slowing down as they jumped out to an early lead in the third set to claim a 25-5 victory.
Kera Branham led the Lady Lions in aces with six, while Olivia Cantrell and Hawkins each followed with four. Hallmark led the kill count with eight, while Branham and senior Lexie May each finished with five.
On Friday evening, the Lady Lions hosted Lakeview Christian, and they flexed their offensive muscles once again to finish the week on a strong note. The Lady Lions won in three sets, 25-4, 25-8 and 25-2, completing their home schedule for the season.
Hawkins led the team in aces with 12, while Carson followed with four. Hallmark led the team in kills once again with six, while Carson finished the contest with five.
The Lady Lions will travel to Smithville to take on the Lady Seminoles on Thursday.