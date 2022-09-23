Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Monroe County.
The Amory Christian Lady Lions battled hard to pick up a pair of wins last week against Eagle Homeschool and Tupelo Children’s Mansion.
The Lady Lions began their week on Monday by hosting rival Eagle Homeschool.
Amory Christian got off to a slow start and struggled against the offensive attack of the Lady Eagles in the first set. They never fully recovered from the early point deficit, dropping the set 25-14.
Mistakes plagued the Lady Lions late in the second set after a quick 9-3 lead, and they fell 25-23. Amory Christian shifted gears and found its stride in the third set, jumping out to a 13-6 lead. The Lady Lions never looked back and won 25-17.
The fourth set became a nail-biter late when the Lady Eagles tied things up at 22-22, but Amory Christian was able to pull out the win, 26-24, and set up a tiebreaker in the fifth set. The Lady Lions carried their momentum into the fifth set as they jumped out to another quick lead.
Despite a late comeback by the Lady Eagles, Amory Christian won the set 15-10 to come out on top with a 3-2 win.
Lexie May served up eight aces on the night, while Molly Hallmark added six. Kera Branham led the team in kills with 10, and Hallmark followed up with six.
“It was hard, but we pushed through and got the win,” team captain Bre Hawkins said after the sharply contested game.
On Thursday, Amory Christian traveled to Saltillo to take on Tupelo Children’s Mansion. The Lady Lions used strong serving from several players to defeat TCM in three sets, 25-3, 25-5, and 25-7.
Branham led the team with 16 kills, while Hawkins and Emma Keeton each added seven.
The Lady Lions will travel to Grace Christian School in Louisville to face the Lady Eagles on Thursday.