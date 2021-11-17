The Amory Christian Academy Lady Lions pose with their state championship trophy on Friday night. Pictured are, front, from left: Pricilla Harvey, Lauren Jones, Zoie Christian, Allison Underwood, Audrey Mitchell. Back, from left: Machala Durham, Bree Hawkins, Eva Beachum, Kera Branham, Ruthie Kate Carson, Coach Melissa Baker, Faith Keeton, Molly Hallmark, Megan Ford, Emma Keeton, and Lexie May.
Tanya Jones
Amory Christian's Lexie May goes down for a dig on the back row.
Amory Christian's Faith Keeton tips one over the net.
Amory Christian's Lauren Jones makes a pass from the back row.
Amory Christian's Molly Hallmark goes up for a block.
The Amory Christian Academy Lady Lions’ volleyball team completed a perfect season this week, winning a playoff game last Tuesday night and then a Tri-States Christian Conference state championship on Friday night.
The two wins put the Lady Lions with an unblemished 23-0 record.
ACA swept Victory Christian of New Albany last Tuesday night to secure their spot in the Tri-States Christian Conference finals. The Lady Lions won three straight set with scores of 25-9, 25-20 and 25-12.
Allison Underwood led ACA with six aces, five kills and three blocks, while Lexie May had seven kills and two aces. Faith Keeton had five aces and three kills, and Molly Hallmark added six kills, five aces and two blocks.
Lauren Jones contributed two aces and two kills, while Zoie Christian had back row kills and multiple digs from her libero position.
The Tuesday night win ensured the Lady Lions would host Heritage Christian from Holly Springs to vie for the state championship trophy on Friday.
The Lady Mustangs played close swapping the lead with ACA multiple times in all three sets, but the Lady Lions showed grit and hung on to the lead to win both the first and second set by scores of 25-17. The final set of the night was a hard-fought battle, but ACA held on to take the win by a score of 25-23.
The win allowed the Lady Lions to claim their conference championship, and due to a forfeit from the southern conference, they also were awarded the state championship trophy.
Keeton led the way with 11 aces and three kills. Underwood contributed five kills, a block and an ace. May had four kills and two aces, while Jones added three aces and two kills. Hallmark finished with three blocks, one kill and two aces on the night.