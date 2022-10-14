Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Monroe County.
The Amory Christian Lady Lions continued their successful season with a pair of wins over Eagle Homeschool and Smithville last Tuesday and Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Lady Lions took their undefeated regular season record on the road to face Eagle Homeschool in a division matchup.
The Lady Lions won the first set 25-15, but the Lady Eagles regrouped during the break and began the second set with a new focus. This focus combined with multiple errors by the Lady Lions led to the Lady Eagles winning the second set 25-16.
It was Amory Christian’s turn to refocus, and the Lady Lions entered the third set on a mission, flipping the score from the second set and winning 25-16. The momentum continued into the fourth, but the Lady Eagles kept things close. Amory Christian prevailed, however, winning 25-22.
Kera Branham led the Lady Lions in aces with six, while Lexie May followed closely with five. Molly Hallmark led the team in kills with 12, while May provided six.
On Thursday, Amory Christian hosted the Lady Seminoles, and the Lady Lions wasted no time in getting off to a fast start, winning the first set 25-17. Keeping its offensive attack in high gear, Amory Christian won the second set 25-7.
The Lady Lions relentlessly attacked the ball in the third set, and multiple players contributed with kills in a 25-17 victory.
Bre Hawkins and Hallmark were the only two people with aces in the win as they both had five. Hallmark led the team with 16 kills, while May provided five. Eight different players contributed kills in the win.
Amory Christian will travel to Victory Christian Academy in New Albany on Thursday.