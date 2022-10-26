On Friday and Saturday, the Amory Christian Lady Lions began playoffs in the Tri-State Christian Conference Finals as the No. 1 seed and earned a bye. The Lady Lions reached the championship match and fell to Eagle Homeschool, finishing second in the Tri-State Christian Conference.
Amory Christian began semifinal play against Heritage Christian on Saturday morning with a strong defensive showing, winning the first set 25-17. The Lady Lions continued utilizing their defensive skills against the Lady Mustangs, winning the second set 25-18.
The third set was a different story as the Lady Lions began to frustrate themselves with mistakes. Heritage Christian dialed up the offense, keeping the score within three points throughout the set.
The Lady Mustangs eventually brought the score to a tie at 21-21, prompting Amory Christian coach Melissa Baker to call the first timeout of the set. The Lady Lions regrouped and held off the challenge from Heritage, winning the third set 25-23 to advance to the championship game against Eagle Homeschool.
Kera Branham finished the game with five aces, while Bre Hawkins, Molly Hallmark and Lexie May each added two. Hallmark also contributed five kills, while Olivia Cantrell contributed three in the victory.
In the first set of the finals, the Lady Lions hit the ground running with an aggressive offense. By the time Eagle HS called its first timeout of the set, Amory Christian was ahead 21-15. The Lady Lions employed strong defense to accompany their offense and won 25-19.
The second set began the same way with Amory Christian continuing its attack on the ball. At one point, the Lady Lions stretched their lead to 21-9, and they closed out the set with a final score of 25-15.
Eagle HS struck first in the third and held the lead until Amory Christian tied things up at 17-17. After the Lady Lions gained a two-point lead, Eagle HS called its first timeout and regrouped to close out the set 25-21.
Eagle HS held the momentum into the fourth set, jumping out to an 8-0 run before Amory Christian scored its first point. The Lady Lions called a timeout after falling behind 10-1, and they began closing the gap.
Their defense was not enough to hold off the offensive attack of Eagle HS, and the Lady Lions dropped the fourth set 25-17. The Lady Lions were not able to overcome multiple errors after bringing the fifth set to a tie at 5-5, and they fell 15-10 to bring their season to a close.
Emma Keeton finished the game with four aces, while Hawkins added three. Branham and May delivered eight kills each, and Hallmark followed up with seven.
