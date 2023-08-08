SMITHVILLE – The Amory Christian Lady Lions’ active effort shined in their first game of the season against Smithville and helped them take a 3-0 victory last Monday.
The Lady Lions took the first set 25-18 and battled their way back to win the second set
25-23. Amory Christian completed the sweep in a back-and-forth third set, winning 25-19.
“The way our seniors are able to move and react whenever the ball comes over the net is amazing,” Amory Christian coach Eric Keeton said. “These girls want to win, so they’re always pretty motivated out there.”
Amory Christian’s Bree Hawkins led off with afternoon with an ace, while aces by Molly Hallmark and Emma Keeton and a kill by Olivia Cantrell gave the Lady Lions a 10-3 lead. Smithville’s Kelby Seales ended ACA’s run with a kill, while Kayleigh Harris cut the score to 12-8 with a kill.
The Lady Noles tied things up at 12-12 after a kill by Kamryn Jones, forcing ACA to call a timeout. After the timeout, ACA scored six straight points to gain an 18-12 lead on aces and kills from Hallmark, Hawkins and Madi Easter.
Smithville’s Audrey Summerford answered with an ace to end the run, but Hallmark and Easter responded with a kill and an ace. ACA won the first set after a Smithville serve sailed out.
After trading blows early in the second, Smithville gained a 12-6 lead on a kill from Mary Haley Hood. ACA’s Kera Branham cut into the lead with a kill and an ace, but Jones responded with a kill.
The Lady Lions stormed back late in the second set to tie things up at 20-20 after back-to-back aces by Hawkins and a pair of blocks by Hallmark. Branham and Keeton added in kills to give ACA a two-point lead, and Branham sealed the set win for Amory Christian with a kill.
“When you’ve got girls with experience and know how to stay calm even when they’re down, that’s going to make for an exciting year,” Keeton said.
Smithville’s Branigan Vaughn opened the third with a block before ACA gained the lead on back-to-back aces by Easter. Harris tied the score at 5-5 with a kill and an ace.
Branham and Hawkins gave ACA some momentum midway through the set to stretch the score to 17-14, but Seales answered back with an ace to make it a one-point game. ACA followed by scoring five straight points, and Hallmark clinched the victory with three straight kills to close things out.
“Molly (Hallmark) always does a really good job, and Kera (Branham) is only a sophomore, so she has a really bright future ahead of her,” Keeton said. “She’s so consistent every time she hits, but I’m proud of all our girls.”
Hallmark and Branham both led the way in kills for ACA with eight, while Hawkins contributed six aces. For Smithville, Seales and Jones both tallied four kills, while Summerford, Harris and Vaughn added a pair of aces.
