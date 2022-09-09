Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Monroe County.
The Amory Christian Lady Lions finished a busy week of volleyball, concluding in a strong showing at a jamboree hosted by Nettleton on Saturday.
The Lady Lions picked up a string of 3-0 wins against Winston Academy, Tupelo Christian Preparatory School and Heritage Christian Academy last Monday, Thursday and Friday.
The week began on Monday with a visit to Winston Academy, and the Lady Lions wasted no time in defeating the Lady Patriots in three sets, 25-18, 25-14, and 25-17. Molly Hallmark led the team in hitting with 11 kills, followed by Kera Branham with eight. Amory Christian completed their strong offensive showing with consistent serving as Bre Hawkins earned four aces, while Emma Keaton, Hallmark, and Ruthie Carson each had three.
The Lady Lions returned home on Thursday to host TCPS, and they made a strong appearance, defeating the Lady Eagles in three sets, 25-9, 25-18, and 25-18. Branham led the kill count with four, while Hallmark and Hawkins each finished with three. Hawkins led the team in aces with four, and Olivia Cantrell finished with two along with Hallmark.
On Friday, Amory Christian hosted Heritage Christian, and the Lady Lions took another three-set win with set scores of 25-15, 25-9, and 25-8. Hallmark led the ace count with 12, while senior Lexie May and Hawkins each followed up with five.
“I think the game went really well tonight, and I think we're getting stronger every game,” May said.
Amory Christian participated in a best-of-three jamboree hosted by Nettleton on Saturday. The Lady Lions dropped their first game 2-0 against Mantachie, but quickly rebounded to defeat Nettleton 2-1.
Hallmark finished the contest with eight kills, and Hawkins ended the day with five aces. The Lady Lions host Victory Christian Academy on Thursday.