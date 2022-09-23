Last week was one of those rare, fast-paced weeks that you just have to sit back and marvel at when they are over.
I’m not sure how often this has ever happened, but all six of our county teams picked up home wins to make for a great sports section this week.
I got my first chance to see Aberdeen play live in the regular season after their game against Mooreville was moved to Thursday. The Bulldogs started off slow, but they eventually put things together in the second half to come away with a blowout win.
Aberdeen’s defense was really the star of the show as it held Mooreville scoreless, while Jermaine Strong, Rasheed Byars and Jeffery Sykes all made interceptions. Strong led the offensive attack in the second half as he had a solid game, finishing with 271 total yards of offense all to himself.
Amory’s game on Friday against North Pontotoc resulted in another big win for the Panthers. Amory gained control early on with big plays from Elijah Spratt, Charleston French and Jatarian Ware, and they rode that momentum all the way to the finish line for their third win.
Hamilton found itself in a dogfight last week against Okolona. Senior quarterback Evan Pounders was the star of the show for the Lions as he finished with five touchdowns to lead Hamilton to its fourth straight win.
Here’s a fun fact, if the Lions beats French Camp this week, it will be their first time starting 5-0 since 1984.
Another Friday night dogfight came from Hatley’s game against Belmont. The Tigers fell behind 20-6 and trailed for most of the game, but they found a way to take a two-point win at the end.
Logan Brown and Cayson Williams led the Hatley offense, while senior Josh Griffin made the play of the game with a game-sealing interception.
Despite having a few key players out, the Nettleton Tigers did not let that affect them. Nettleton showed its physicality to pick up a much-needed, bounce-back win over Caledonia.
Jaiden Dilworth had one of his best games at running back for the Tigers, scoring three touchdowns, while Braylen Williams paced the offense at quarterback.
Smithville rounded out this amazing week of football action by picking up its first win of the season against Alcorn Central. The Noles start division play this week against Ashland, so being able to grab a win beforehand gives them a lot of momentum going into that game.
Junior quarterback Chandler Brunetti had one of his best games as a first-year starter, passing for nearly 150 yards and finishing with three total touchdowns. Ben Frederick, Barker O’Brian and Braden Sanders also had solid nights in the win.
We are a solid four games into the season with around six or seven games left, meaning we are starting to get into the nitty-gritty part of the season. Smithville and Hamilton both start division play this week, while Aberdeen, Amory, Hatley and Nettleton will start next week. It is going to be interesting to see how the rest of the season shapes out now that division play is here.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.