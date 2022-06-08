TUPELO – Amory’s Charleston Wallace, Nettleton’s Madison Miller and Smithville’s Chandler Woodham hit the hardwood on Friday and Saturday to compete in this year’s Northeast Mississippi Association of Basketball Coaches All-star game.
Wallace represented the Class 3A/4A/5A/6A boys’ Red team, while Miller represented the girls’ Red team. In Class 1A/2A, Woodham represented the boys’ Blue team.
“We were all just having fun, and it’s good to play with people that you normally play against,” Wallace said. “We were all talking in practice and built a good connection with each other, and that showed on the court.”
Class 3A/4A/5A/6A boys: Red 96, Blue 82
At the five-minute mark of the first quarter, Wallace cashed in on a layup to give his team a 10-5 lead. New Albany’s Kamron Carter knocked down a pair of buckets to extend the Red team’s lead to 15-5.
Wallace drilled a three-pointer to give his team an 18-7 lead midway through the first. The Blue team closed the quarter out on an 8-3 run, putting the score at 21-17.
Both teams traded baskets in the second, but the Red team managed to hold on to their lead and head into halftime with a 40-33 lead. The Red team pulled away in the third, taking a 20-point lead after Itawamba’s Arvesta Troupe knocked down a three-pointer.
The Red team kept their foot on the gas in the fourth as New Albany’s Michael Smith closed the game out with a dunk.
Wallace finished the game with five points, four rebounds and three assists.
“I haven’t even thought about this being my last high school game, but I don’t have any regrets,” Wallace said. “I just thank God for everything that he gifted me during my high school career.”
Class 3A/4A/5A/6A girls: Red 51, Blue 39
Miller got her first bucket of the game at the free-throw line to give her team a 3-2 lead. After trading baskets midway through the quarter, the Blue team took a 12-11 lead New Albany’s Madison McDonald and Booneville’s Taitiana Beene cashed in on buckets.
Three straight three-pointers by South Pontotoc’s Rebekah Pilcher and Lafayette’s Sha’Brya Pettis gave the Red team a 20-12 lead. Miller knocked down a basket with 2:05 left in the second, which led the Red team to go on a 7-0 run and close the half out with a 32-20 lead.
The Red team outscored the Blue 9-7 in the third quarter to maintain a 41-27 lead, and they closed out the 51-39 win with a layup from South Pontotoc’s Sydney Brazil.
Miller finished the game with three points and a block.
“This was a great opportunity to see where I’m at,” Miller said. “I still kind of got it, but I still need to work on some stuff to get ready for college. It was a good competition against people I’ve played against in the past. I knew what everyone could do, so I wasn’t really nervous, and I was just doing me.”
Saturday, Class 1A/2A boys: Red 76, Blue 57
After taking a 12-9 lead at the end of the first, the Red team extended their lead to 30-19 after a pair of buckets from H.W. Byers’ Cedric Watson and Biggersville’s Brooks Brand. The Blue team closed the half out on an 8-2 run to cut the score to 31-27.
Woodham got his first points on the stat sheet on a putback layup at the start of the third quarter. The Red team outscored the Blue 21-17 in the third to hold on to a 52-44 lead.
Woodham cashed in on his second basket of the game in the fourth quarter to add to his team’s lead, and the Red team outscored the Blue 24-13 in the quarter to seal the win.
Woodham finished with four points and eight rebounds for the Red team.
“It was fun getting a new experience with a new team full of guys that I’ve played against before,” Woodham said. “There was some chemistry that had to be worked out during the game, but I think we jelled pretty well. For this to be my last high school game, I think I did pretty well, and I’m ready to move on to the collegiate level.”