If you had told me earlier in the week that all three of our baseball teams would complete the two-game sweeps to make their way into the third round of the playoffs, I would have been pretty pleased.
We want to keep all of our teams in the playoffs as long as they can make it, and it’s definitely less stressful to not have to go through those three-game series.
Hamilton stayed pretty much in control in their sweep of Baldwyn, but at times, it wasn’t quite as easy for our other two teams left.
Amory had the stressful Game 1 going on Thursday, trailing 7-2 going into the sixth inning against Water Valley.
I started listening to this game on the radio after getting done covering Nettleton’s win over Independence, and it was definitely one of the more exciting comebacks of the year. The Panthers scored eight in the final two innings – four in the sixth and four in the seventh – to get it done, and I knew once they pulled that one out, the momentum would be in their favor in Game 2.
Amory came out swinging in that second game with the win never really being in doubt.
Nettleton, meanwhile, cruised through Game 1 with Davis Oswalt’s no hitter, but had to really rely on offense to get it done in Game 2.
They had 18 hits with seven players getting multiple hits and showed what a formidable offense they can be as well.
We’ve had a lot of different players stepping up during the right time but a few stood out this past week.
Hamilton’s pitching duo of Joshua West and Grayson Cockerham got it done again. Since we started the playoffs, the Lions’ pitching has really started to shine, and to me, this was one of their very best weeks, maybe second only to their final week of division play against Vardaman.
Cockerham struck out 10, and West got it done on the mound and at the plate, adding his first career homer in the second game.
For Amory, Bryce Glenn and Tyler Sledge were huge this week – Glenn on the mound and at the plate, and Sledge with his second stellar start in a row.
With Water Valley taking that five-run lead, the Panthers needed someone to shut them down, and Glenn did just that for the last three innings and got it done at the plate in both games. Sledge was dominant on Friday night, and the three runs scored against him were a little deceiving with one inning of a little rough defense. Bo Rock and Reed Stanford were also key with their hits in making that Game 1 magic happen.
We’re seeing Nettleton’s Davis Oswalt get back to his usual, dominant self ever since he had some midseason struggles, and he’s staying hot offensively as well.
Right now, it feels like we’re seeing Amory and Nettleton both playing some of their best ball, and it’s easy to remember how good and competitive of a series it was the first go around.
I knew these two would meet up in the postseason at some point (I had hoped it would be North half), and I can’t wait to see round two.