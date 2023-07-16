mcj-2023-07-19-sports-amory-12u-sb

The Amory 12U All-Stars stand with their championship trophy after defeating Pontotoc on July 9. Pictured front, from left: Izzabella Young, Peyton Robbins, Bracey Gray, Janiya Cockerham, Arianna Barron and Jada Hampton. Middle row, from left: Makenna Mize, Annabelle Burgett, Aniston Carson, Mekayla Gray, Libby Harmon and Kimber Phillips. Back row, from left: Amory coaches Jimmy Cockerham, Ryan Barron and Andy Harmon.

 Courtesy

The Amory 12U All-Stars’ dominant run through the state tournament was capped off with an even more dominant championship win on July 9th.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you