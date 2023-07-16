The Amory 12U All-Stars stand with their championship trophy after defeating Pontotoc on July 9. Pictured front, from left: Izzabella Young, Peyton Robbins, Bracey Gray, Janiya Cockerham, Arianna Barron and Jada Hampton. Middle row, from left: Makenna Mize, Annabelle Burgett, Aniston Carson, Mekayla Gray, Libby Harmon and Kimber Phillips. Back row, from left: Amory coaches Jimmy Cockerham, Ryan Barron and Andy Harmon.
The Amory 12U All-Stars’ dominant run through the state tournament was capped off with an even more dominant championship win on July 9th.
The All-Stars clinched a 24-3 win over Pontotoc to win the state championship and punch in a trip to the World Series in Alexandria, Louisiana from July 27-30.
“The girls played as good as I’ve ever seen a team play, and I’m extremely proud of them,” head coach Andy Harmon said. “A couple of weeks before our first game against Puckett, we had a few girls out and went to a grand slam all-star tournament. We didn’t play very well there, and I was a little nervous after that even though I knew we had some talent on the team. Knowing that our full roster would be back made me feel better.”
The All-Stars found their grove in their first state tournament game and never let up, posting 16 runs in the first inning. Amory finished with a total of 74 runs while only giving up 12 runs throughout the tournament.
“We got to the first game, and it didn’t take long to realize how we were going to be playing that week,” Harmon said. “Once we got on that roll, it was like we never let up off the gas and dominated in every game since then. We were playing with a whole lot of confidence and felt like we were going to win the tournament after that first inning.”
After going undefeated last year and finishing fourth in the state tournament, Harmon predicted that his team would go further at the start of this season.
“This is the first time that this team has been to the World Series, and I realized what it took to win the tournament after last year,” he said. “I started encouraging more girls to sign up for park and rec, and we actually ended up having two 12U teams.”
Harmon, along with the other coaches, believe that their team can continue to play at a high and win the World Series for the first time.
“For me, it’s bigger than ball for these girls,” he said. “With all the adversity dealing with the tornado, this team has become a family. We’ve taught them the fundamentals of the game, and they’ve all grown to form one of the best teams in the state. This is a tough group of kids that just won’t give up, and we’re looking forward to winning the World Series.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.