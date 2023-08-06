The Amory 12U All-Stars’ season might have ended abruptly after two games at the Dixie Youth World Series, but the future is still bright for this team following their memorable run.
“There aren’t any words to express how proud I am,” head coach Andy Harmon said. “We spent so much time together practicing, playing and getting them ready for the tournament, and when it was all over, we all got that sad feeling. I kept encouraging them that it wasn’t over and that we were going to be back next year.”
Amory battled hard in their first game against Alexandria, LA, but ultimately fell 3-1 to kick off World Series play on July 29th.
“We were up 1-0 going into the third, and our pitcher, Janiya Cockerham, was doing great,” Harmon said. “They couldn’t put the ball in play on her, but a few calls started to not go our way and that hurt us. They got up on us 3-1 in the fourth, but we didn’t give up, and we had opportunities to hit the ball but didn’t. After we lost the first game, I told them that it’s a long road back, but it’s been done before.”
The All-Stars matched up against Florida in Game 2 and despite being able to keep things close early on, Florida gained momentum in the third to take an 8-2 win.
“We were trailing by a run, but the umpire had a heat stroke, so we had to stop the game for about 45 minutes,” Harmon said. “We headed back to our dugout and had one of the moms lead us in prayer and everything. They brought the umpire that did our first game, and things started to go downhill when we started back. Our defense started to get discouraged, and I tried everything to encourage them, but Florida tacked on a few runs right there at the end.”
Despite dropping their two games, Harmon was able to learn some valuable lessons on what it takes to succeed in the World Series.
“Last year, I saw what it took to win a state tournament after placing fourth, and we ended up winning it this year,” he said. “I fully intend on winning it again next year and making the World Series again. There’s some real competition there and every team had someone who could pitch in the 50s. I connected with some of the coaches down there to see how they do their programs and ever since we got home, I’ve been on the phone recruiting. I know we’re 10 or 11 months away from next season, but I’m trying to get the word out there to come and sign up.”
Harmon’s plans for the future are to continue to grow Amory’s Park and Rec and compete hard in the World Series next year.
“We’ve got nine girls returning and only three that will be too old to play next year, so hopefully, we’ll bring some other girls along to make our talent pool even greater,” he said. “I would like to get the park and rec program back to how it was years ago when we had a lot of kids playing. There’s no guarantee that my team will win the league next year, but I plan on it.”
