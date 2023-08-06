mcj-2023-08-09-sports-amory-12U-sb

Amory's 12U softball all-stars traveled to Louisiana to represent Mississippi in the Dixie Youth World Series on July 27-30.

The Amory 12U All-Stars’ season might have ended abruptly after two games at the Dixie Youth World Series, but the future is still bright for this team following their memorable run.

