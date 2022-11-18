After starting out with five teams competing in the playoffs, we are now down to the final two teams.
It is without a doubt that a lot of people expected the Amory Panthers to make another deep playoff run again this year with all their returning pieces, but they faced a tough test going up against North Panola this past Friday.
Things started out slower than usual for the Panthers’ offense in the first half, but their defensive front managed to hold the dynamic North Panola offense to one score as Amory went into halftime with a field-goal lead. Coming out of the locker room, everyone on the Amory sideline could feel that there was a different aura around the team.
We saw nothing but serious faces from every player and coach – the Panthers wanted to close this one out and do it quickly. The third quarter saw a pair of long drives by the Cougars, one of which they scored on to take a 14-9 lead.
Surprisingly enough, this huge, potentially momentum-shifting play did not startle the Panthers. They kept that same focused look on their face and got to work on the next play. What happened on the next play gave Amory all the momentum to finally put North Panola away.
Jatarian Ware chunked the ball down the field, and Elijah Spratt went up to get it for a leaping touchdown completion for Amory to regain the lead. After this one big play, the Panthers never looked back.
Amory is set to be tested again this Friday as they take on the 10-1 Winona Tigers. Winona is also coming into this game with momentum after a 48-14 second-round win over Water Valley.
The last time Amory faced Winona was in the third round of the 2020 playoffs where the Panthers suffered a 45-35 loss, so they’ll look to get their revenge this year.
The Hamilton Lions are also still alive and playing really well in the Class 2A scene. Cruising through their first-round win against Resurrection Catholic, the Lions will see a tough opponent at home in Taylorsville this Friday.
These two teams have not seen each other in 41 years, so it’s really hard to say what could happen in this matchup. The only thing that I do know is the Lions have been rolling all season and have a strong group of competitors from top to bottom on their team.
Both of these games will be a battle all the way through, and hopefully, Hamilton and Amory can continue to play at a high to keep their seasons alive.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.