Nothing came easy for the Amory Panthers or the Nettleton Tigers in their Week 3 matchups, but the way that they were able to close out their games speaks volumes to how good they are.
Thursday night’s game between Nettleton and Saltillo marked the third-straight year that these two teams have met in the regular season with all three games being decided by one possession. With that in mind, everyone knew that this game would be a classic.
With three starters out and Saltillo’s top receiver returning, the pregame storyline was unfavorable for Nettleton heading into Thursday’s game, but they didn’t let that slow them down.
Quarterback Braylen Williams continued to prove why he’s one of the best in the state, leading Nettleton in total yards and giving them a spark when they needed it most.
Williams wasn’t alone out there as guys like Jaiden Dilworth, Gavin Pargo and Tahj McBride played key roles in Nettleton’s success through the majority of the game. When the tides looked like it was starting to turn and Saltillo tied things up late in the game, Nettleton’s defense took the biggest jump of the night.
A blocked field goal by Pargo to ultimately force overtime and a forced fumble in overtime by Sam Riley highlighted the defensive play, and first-year starting kicker Brance Lee refused to let the stop go to waste. Lee drilled a game-winning field goal to help his team move to 3-0.
Nettleton will look to keep its winning streak going as they host Calhoun City. The Panthers’ game against Caledonia was a fast-paced game as both teams are known for heavily utilizing their ground game.
It was all Amory for majority of the game, but Caledonia made an unexpected push late in the game to cut into the Panthers’ lead. Despite the Cavaliers’ diligent effort to knock Amory off its course, the Panthers stayed on track to clinch their third win.
This game was more of a total team effort offensively for the Panthers as big plays were scarce to come by against Caledonia’s defense, but Amory’s defense looked solid as usual.
The Panthers will head into Week 4 with a 3-0 record and plan to keep their streak alive against their rival the Aberdeen Bulldogs.
