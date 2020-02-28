HAMILTON – The Amory Panthers started out their season on a good note, scoring 18 runs and throwing a pair of shutouts in their two wins at the Monroe County Tournament on Saturday.
Amory won 2-0 against Smithville and 16-0 against Hatley to start out the season 2-0.
“I thought this week we swung the bat well in the cages, but live pitching is different,” Amory coach Cade Hoggard said. “The first game, we were a little antsy, getting beat on outside corners and things like that. We have a lot of new guys in the lineup and new faces to everything. I thought they handled everything well.”
Eli Wright threw two innings and Tyler Sledge finished out with three innings to combine on the no-hitter against Smithville.
The Panthers pushed ahead in the bottom of the third with back-to-back RBI singles from Hunter Jones and Andin Johnson. Walker Maranto had a pair of hits, one leading off the game and one in the third.
Amory scored two runs in the bottom of the first against Hatley with John Isaac Wallace smashing an RBI double and Bryce Glenn adding an RBI single.
They added three runs each in the second and third innings. Jones drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run in the second and Johnson followed him by reaching on an error in the outfield. Glenn picked up his second RBI on a bases-loaded hit by pitch. Johnson added his second RBI hit in the third and also threw out two baserunners on the day. Glenn added a two-run double in the third and Wallace an RBI single in the fourth.
Rock hit a bases-clearing double in the fourth and had the shutout win on the mound, allowing just two hits. The Panthers finished off their scoring with a Braxton Griffin RBI triple and a Clayton Reese RBI double. Maranto, Johnson, Wallace, Glenn and Reed Stanford all had multiple hits.
In the final two games of the day, Smithville picked up a 2-0 win over Hamilton behind a combined shutout from Remington Dabbs and Peyton Nanney, while Hamilton finished out the day with a 3-2 win against Hatley.
Hamilton got two hits from Collin Holman against Smithville, while Brady Davis struck out seven in the win against Hatley and Joshua West had a pair of hits. Jake Murphy hit a triple for Hatley in the loss.
Softball
Host Hamilton split its games at their classic – falling 5-2 to Caledonia and winning 7-0 against Hamilton.
Caylin Ferraro pitched the shutout against Nettleton, while Faith Fontenot hit an RBI double against Caledonia.
At the Itawamba Classic, Smithville split its games, winning 13-10 against Amory in extra innings and falling 9-0 against Itawamba AHS with Tara Parham getting two of the Lady Noles’ four hits in the loss.
Parham drove in the winning runs against Amory with a bases-clearing double in the ninth inning and led with two doubles and three hits. Lara Grace Woods had two hits and four RBI, including a triple.
For Amory, Madison Kirkpatrick and Addie Bunch led the way with three hits each in the loss, while Maggie Kate Cummings drove in four runs.