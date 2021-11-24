Two of Amory’s big seniors made their presence known at the plate last season, leading the Panthers to the North half finals, and they are seeing that pay off as Bo Rock and Ethan Kimbrough signed their letters of intent on Wednesday to play baseball at Itawamba Community College and East Mississippi Community College respectively.
Rock had a family connection with his father having played at ICC.
“I really liked ICC because it’s close to home, and I had offers that were further away, but ICC has always been No. 1 to me with a lot of my family going there,” he said. “I liked all the facilities and their coaching staff.”
Kimbrough made an immediate connection with the coaching staff when visiting EMCC.
“Coach (Brett) Kimbrel and Coach (Chase) Reeves just seemed like two great guys, and I like what they are doing up there,” he said. “The campus was great, and I liked how everything was compact. They are building a new locker room up there, and it’s really nice, and they are also putting turf in.”
Rock paced the Panthers with a .446 batting average with seven homers and 50 RBI, also adding 12 doubles and 25 runs scored. On the mound, he posted a 7-2 record with a 3.76 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched.
Rock said ICC has discussed a variety of different positions with him such as corner infield or catcher and also contributing on the mound.
“I don’t know what position I will be playing this year either, probably multiple positions,” Rock said. “I think I hit well last year and hope I can continue that and maybe have a better average and a few more home runs.”
Kimbrough hit .304 with 17 RBI, seven doubles, one triple and one homer, also scoring 15 runs and slugging .469. He split time between first base and designated hitter last season for the Panthers and could do the same at EMCC as well.
“I definitely would like to get better on my hitting,” Kimbrough said. “I didn’t feel like last year was too great of a year hitting for me, and I have been working on it.”
Rock was named to the Daily Journal All-Area first team, the Class 3A All-State first team and was also a first-team selection for all-division as well.
Kimbrough was also named to the all-division team for Division 1-3A last season.
Amory coach Chris Pace complimented the leadership, work ethic and character of Kimbrough and Rock as he’s excited about the potential of his entire senior class.
“They are both big time leaders for us. With the short COVID season in 2020, last year we really got the chance to see what they could do,” Pace said. “I’m very excited for both of them, and they are two that you want on your team. They are very hard workers, in the classroom, on the field and in the community. Everything you hear about both of them is always good, and both of the coaches are very excited about getting them. Both of them have bought into the weight room this summer and fall. They can both go on and do well, and the cool thing with both of them is they have younger brothers coming in right behind them. They are getting to see this, and the bar is set high for them too.”