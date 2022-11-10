AMORY – Amory’s Corbin Gillentine, Bryce Glenn, Tyler Sledge and Walker Maranto played pivotal parts in the Panthers’ championship run last season, and they plan to carry their championship mindsets to the collegiate level, signing with their respective colleges last Tuesday.
“All four of them are leaders with that group that we had last year,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “I’m very fortunate to have those four come back this year, and I’m glad that they’re getting to sign early to take some of that pressure off their minds. I’ve been with them since they were seventh-graders, so I’m happy for them, but I’m going to hate to see them go.”
Gillentine decided to sign with Meridian Community College after competing at the school with his summer ball team and forming a friendship with Meridian’s assistant coach.
“I play for an organization called East Coast Sox Baseball, and we play down at Meridian Community College pretty regularly,” Gillentine said. “Coach Jarrod Parks and I kind of hit it off when I was a freshman, and we’ve stayed connected since then. Also, every year, you know Meridian is going to spit out multiple Division I athletes, and I’m looking forward to my future there. I’m hoping I can bring the first national championship to Meridian.”
Sledge and Glenn both elected to sign their letters of intent to play for Itawamba Community College.
“Being able to connect with my team is a big deal for me and having a guy like Bryce (Glenn), who I’ve been playing ball with for the past 10 years, really closed the deal for me,” Sledge said. While I’m there, I want to improve myself as a teammate and a person first and foremost. Then, I want to work on a few little things to try and make myself a player that can go to the next level.”
Glenn said that he is excited to continue playing baseball with Sledge, and he is ready to take on a leadership role with the Indians.
“Tyler (Sledge) is one of my best friends, so it’s going to be good to share that experience with him,” Glenn said. “I just want to get up there, become a leader, put my foot on the floor and get involved with my team.”
Maranto’s decision to continue his career with Northwest Mississippi Community College was swayed by his family ties with the school as his uncle also played baseball for the program.
“It’s always been a school that I’ve admired because a lot of my family went there, and my uncle played baseball there,” Maranto said. “I love Coach (Mark) Carson and Coach (Bill) Shelby out there, and they’ve got a really good program. Hopefully, I can become a more consistent hitter, and I feel like with the access that I’ll have up there, I can make that happen.”
As juniors, Maranto finished with 38 hits, 33 RBIs, seven home runs, five doubles and two triples. Sledge tallied 79 strikeouts, 18 RBIs, 17 hits, four doubles and a home run.
Glenn added 29 hits, 29 RBIs, 21 strikeouts, seven doubles, two home runs and a triple. Gillentine contributed 38 RBIs, 32 hits, 24 strikeouts, seven doubles, four home runs and a triple.
“These guys have bright futures ahead of them, and we’re expecting big things from them this season,” Pace said. “Ever since school started back, they’ve been workhorses, showing up ready for practice every day.”
