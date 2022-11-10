mcj-2022-11-09-sports-amory-base-signings

Amory baseball's Corbin Gillentine, Bryce Glenn, Tyler Sledge and Walker Maranto all signed last Tuesday to play for their respective colleges. Pictured sitting, from left, Corbin Gillentine, Bryce Glenn, Tyler Sledge and Walker Maranto. Standing, from left, Brian Gillentine, Susan Gillentine, Todd Glenn, Hollie Glenn, Allison Sledge, Corey Sledge, Leslie Maranto and Derrick Maranto.

 Deon Blanchard/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com

AMORY – Amory’s Corbin Gillentine, Bryce Glenn, Tyler Sledge and Walker Maranto played pivotal parts in the Panthers’ championship run last season, and they plan to carry their championship mindsets to the collegiate level, signing with their respective colleges last Tuesday.

Newsletters

Recommended for you