Amory's boys' golf team finished third during last Monday and Tuesday's Class 3A State tournament at Sunkist Country Club. Pictured from left: Drew Blair, Kye Dozier, Blake Gordon, Preston Bell, Luke Hoang and Ace Rock.
Amory and Smithville’s boys’ golf teams both closed out their season last Tuesday at the Class 3A and Class 1A-2A State Championships. The Panthers finished third among Class 3A schools in their tournament, while Smithville tied for seventh in their tournament.
“The guys improved on their Day 1 performance, but we came up just short,” Amory coach Kyle Ragon said. “We ended up losing to the champions (St. Patrick) by six strokes, and the runner-ups (St. Stanislaus) by one stroke. We put ourselves in a good position with three holes left for most of our team, and we were only down by one stroke for first place. We had it in our minds that we had a shot to win the whole thing, but we couldn’t finish at the end like how we’d played all day.”
On Day 1 of Amory’s tournament, the Panthers shot a 337 to finish in fourth place, a few strokes behind St. Stanislaus, St. Andrews and St. Patrick. On Day 2, Amory shot a 320 to tie for first place on the day and finish the event in third place with an overall score of 657.
“After Day 1, it was really anybody’s game that was in the top 7,” Ragon said. “Our first day was not like how we typically play because we’ve shown all season that we can shoot 20 to 30 strokes lower than that. Even though we were only 11 strokes from first place, Day 1 wasn’t our best effort. I told the guys to play like they’ve played all year on Day 2 because I had no doubt that they could improve on what they did on Day 1, and they definitely did.”
Kye Dozier shot a 152, while Luke Hoang followed with a 163. Ace Rock and Drew Blair both shot a 171, while Preston Bell finished with a score of 178 and Blake Gordon paced Amory with a 202.
“If we could do it all over again, and I had to bet on a team, I’d still pick my group to win because that’s how much confidence I have in them,” Ragon said. “Not many teams had to deal with being out of school for two weeks and not being able to practice because of a tornado. There are a lot of excuses to why, but this group is resilient and won’t make any excuses.”
For Smithville, the Noles shot a 366 on Day 1 to finish in eighth place, and they shot a 368 on Day 2 to move up to sixth place and finish the tournament tied with Myrtle for seventh place with an overall score of 734.
Ben Frederick shot a 165, while Clay Tacker followed with a 174. Jeremiah Brooks finished with a 192, while Chandler Brunetti shot a 203. Hiett Hamilton rounded out the group with a score of 226.
