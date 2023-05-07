mcj-2023-05-10-sports-boys-state-golf.jpeg

Amory's boys' golf team finished third during last Monday and Tuesday's Class 3A State tournament at Sunkist Country Club. Pictured from left: Drew Blair, Kye Dozier, Blake Gordon, Preston Bell, Luke Hoang and Ace Rock.

 Courtesy

Amory and Smithville’s boys’ golf teams both closed out their season last Tuesday at the Class 3A and Class 1A-2A State Championships. The Panthers finished third among Class 3A schools in their tournament, while Smithville tied for seventh in their tournament.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you