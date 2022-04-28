The Amory boys' golf team stands with their trophy after winning last Tuesday's division tournament. Pictured front, from left: Luke Hoang, Everett Price, Landon Koehn and Ace Rock. Back, from left: Sam Parker, Kye Dozier, Drew Blair and Riley Grace.
Smithville's golf team advances to state after shooting a combined score of 340 at the division tournament. Pictured, from left: Smithville coach DJ Burress, Hiett Hamilton, Clay Tacker, Jeremiah Brooks and Chandler Brunetti.
COURTESY
COURTESY
Hatley's Bradlee Parish finished last Tuesday's division tournament with a score of 120.
AMORY – The Amory boys’ golf team won the division tournament last Tuesday and will compete in the state tournament for the fourth-straight year, which will be hosted at River Birch on May 2-3.
“This is our fourth year in a row to qualify for the state tournament, and we have four seniors that have made it to state every year,” Amory coach Kyle Ragon said. “I don’t know if there are many schools that can say they’ve qualified four years in a row, so a lot of our success can be attributed to our seniors Everett (Price), Sam (Parker), Landon (Koehn) and Riley (Grace).”
Amory shot a season-best 324 as a team with Ace Rock finishing with the second lowest score of the day at 79. Drew Blair shot an 80, while Luke Hoang and Grace finished with a score of 81.
Price finished with an 84, while Koehn shot a score of 86. Parker shot an 87 on the day, and Kye Dozier also shot a 93 for Amory.
“That team score was our season best for 18-holes, and anytime you can get the win over quality teams like Booneville and Water Valley it’s a good day,” Ragon said. “We didn’t get off to an ideal start because of the cooler weather, but when the sun came out and the wind died down, we turned it on and started playing gradually better. We did great on our back nine, and that kind of helped us rebound from our slow start.”
Hatley’s Bradlee Parish also competed in the tournament and finished with a score of 120 on the day.
Ragon said the Panthers are looking forward to hosting state at their home course.
“I’m excited about hosting it because it gives us that home-field advantage, and it’s going to be a critical two weeks for us coming up,” Ragon said. “With the weather being how it was, we didn’t get to play as much as we wanted to, so we’re planning to hit it hard and practice so we can be at our best for the state tournament.”
In 1A boys' golf, Smithville will also compete in the state championship at Brookhaven on May 2-3 after shooting 340 as a team at the division tournament.
Clay Tacker finished with a 79, while Jeremiah Brooks shot an 82. Hiett Hamilton shot an 86 on the day, while Chandler Brunetti finished with a 93 for Smithville.