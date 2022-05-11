AMORY – The Amory boys’ golf team did not leave their home course empty-handed as they finished second in last week’s Class 3A state tournament.
“First off, I’m incredibly happy for our entire team and program because they’ve put in the work,” Amory coach Kyle Ragon said. “They’re a group of kids that love it, which makes my job easy, and it’s fun to coach kids that care about golf as much as they do. Finishing second and getting that runner-up trophy was great, but there’s still a bittersweet feeling of wishing that it was first place. This is something for our program to build on because we’ve got a solid young core to build on.”
Amory finished with an overall score of 673 as a team, shooting a 335 on Day 1 and a 338 on Day 2. Sam Parker and Everett Price both finished with a two-day score of 167, while Luke Hoang shot a total score of 170.
Kye Dozier finished with a score of 171, while Drew Blair tallied a score of 173 in the tournament. Ace Rock shot a score of 177 for Amory, while Landon Koehn finished with a score of 191. Riley Grace also shot a two-day score of 197.
“Everett (Price), Sam (Parker), Landon (Koehn) and Riley (Grace) are our four seniors, and they’ve been program-changing guys,” Ragon said. “When they got into the golf program, they assumed leadership spots instantly because they put in the work and played hard. We wouldn’t have gotten to where we are today without those four along with our younger guys Kye Dozier, Drew Blair, Ace Rock and Luke Hoang. They have such strong work ethics and have a chance to be a special group for years to come.”
After finishing fifth in last year’s state tournament, Ragon said that he sees this year as a major stepping stone for things to come in the future.
“Going from finishing fifth last year to second this year proves that we’re trending upward,” Ragon said. “With the young core that we’re bringing back, I believe we have a good foundation set to be able to finish at the top next year.”
Smithville’s boys’ golf team also competed at the Class I state tournament in Brookhaven last week. As a team, the Noles tallied a total score of 747, shooting a 369 on Day 1 and a 378 on Day 2.
Clay Tacker shot a two-day score of 160 to finish eighth, while Jeremiah Brooks tallied a score of 184. Chandler Brunetti finished with a total score of 185, while Hiett Hamilton shot a 218.
"I couldn't be more proud of our players and what they accomplished this year," Smithville coach DJ Burress said. "Our school advancing to the championships in golf is something that's uncommon, which is why I reminded the kids to be proud of the the fact that they made it. This tournament provided a great experience, which will definitely be beneficial next year."