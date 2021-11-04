AMORY – The Amory Panthers got their season started off on the right foot with a win.
The Panthers jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter against East Webster on Saturday, and they never took their foot off the gas as they picked up a 69-45 win.
The Panthers saw success scoring the ball from inside the paint and with their outside shooting early in the game.
“We were all excited to see them compete, and that’s exactly what they did. It was good that we got our offense going early,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “We hit some shots and got off to a good start, and I think that helped ease some of the pressure off of us. We had some rough stretches, but we responded when things weren’t going our way. I thought we sat down and defended well too, and that’s what helped us jump out to that big lead.”
The Panthers took an early 13-2 lead in the first after CD Bolton, Gray Thornton, Charleston Wallace and Amare Brown all had multiple baskets. Bolton capped off the quarter for the Panthers with a layup and three-pointer that extended their lead to 18-4.
Amory found shooting success to begin the second quarter. Thornton, Brown and Wallace each drained threes to push the Panthers’ lead to 32-15. East Webster closed out the quarter on a 3-0 run to cut the lead down to 11 going into halftime.
Both teams traded buckets in the third quarter, but the Panthers went on a 4-0 run led by Wallace, Thornton and Kanye Stevenson to push their lead to 47-29.
A steal and layup on a fast break by Thornton gave Amory a 20-point lead. Baskets from Stevenson, Brown and Wallace helped the Panthers go on another 4-0 run, and Greyson Wardlow put an exclamation point on the victory, drilling a three with seconds left on the clock.
Wallace and Thornton each finished the game with 16 points, while Brown added 13 points and Stevenson contributed 10 points from the post.
“We know our two seniors Charleston (Wallace) and Gray (Thornton) are going to make a bunch of plays on both ends of the floor, and I think they did a good job of leading us and being those hard-nosed, gritty guys today,” Pearson said. “That allows the other guys to do their thing and what they’re comfortable in.
(G) East Webster 39, Amory 35
The Lady Panthers kept the game close until the final buzzer against East Webster, but the Lady Wolverines pulled away with just a few seconds left in the game.
“We just have to get in better shape. Our conditioning isn’t where it needs to be at right now, and that’s to be expected this early in the year,” Amory coach Nathan Newell said. “Everything that we gave up was right at the rim, and in return, we couldn’t get to the spots we wanted to get to. I really think we’ll come in and work hard next week to get some of that stuff figured out.”
After falling down 8-1 in the first quarter, the Lady Panthers went on a 3-0 run led by Sasha Burdine and Laney Howell that quickly cut East Webster’s lead down to two. Burdine drained a three at the buzzer to tie the game up at 11-11.
East Webster gained a 17-14 lead in the second quarter, but a mid-range shot by Howell and a free throw from Jayda Sims tied the game up again with a minute left in the quarter. The Lady Wolverines came back and regained a two-point lead, but Howell got fouled at the three-point line with a few seconds left in the second, where she made two of three free throws to tie the game up 19-19 going into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Lady Panthers took their first lead of the game after a layup by Ashanti Smith and a three-pointer from Howell made the score 24-23. East Webster went on a run and took a three-point lead at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Panthers went on a 3-0 run after a pair of threes by Sims and a layup by Asia Ivy made the score 34-31 in the fourth quarter, but East Webster quickly tied it up with a three. A 4-1 run in the final minutes by the Lady Wolverines put the out of reach and sealed the win.
Howell led the way for the Lady Panthers with 14 points.