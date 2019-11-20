Amory catcher Andin Johnson found his fit at the next level, signing his letter of intent on Thursday to play baseball at Meridian Community College.
“They have a winning tradition there, and I loved what Coach Sudduth and Coach Parks had to offer,” Johnson said. “They have nice facilities, and their weight room and locker rooms are really nice and big. They have access to a lot of stuff.”
Johnson led the Panthers with a .338 batting average, .427 on base percentage and four doubles, 17 RBI and a .971 fielding percentage. He said he wants to focus on being a leader during his senior season.
“We have a really young, talented group, and I think we have a special team. I think we can do something big this year, make a deep run and maybe make it to Jackson,” Johnson said. “I would like to get better on being a leader because there are going to be a lot of young players, a lot of people who haven’t played any high school baseball. There’s not many seniors, and I just want to be someone they can look up to.”
First-year Amory baseball coach Cade Hoggard hasn’t had a full season with Johnson but said he’s already seen him step up as a leader.
“Andin has been a leader Day 1 this fall and been working hard. He’s led by example, and he’s made some strides offensively and in the weight room. We’re looking for a good year from him behind the dish and in the lineup,” Hoggard said. “This is a great opportunity for him, and he knows that work is not done. It’s good to get it done before the season so he can relax, but he knows he has a big senior year ahead of him. He can sit back, relax and be Andin and play the game he has played for 18 years and have some fun. He has the opportunity to keep playing and not everyone gets that, but he also knows what comes with it. I’m looking forward to keeping up with his career after.”