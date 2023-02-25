The Amory Christian Lions stand with their trophy after winning the ICSA State Championship over Unity Christian on Friday. Pictured kneeling, from left: Zander Jones and Johnny Beachum. Standing, from left: Bo Carter, Zack Kimble, Jackson Bennett, Chase Mitchell, Jacob Carson, Luke Harrison, Mason Hill, Blaine Johnson, Jake Harrison, Landon Quinn, Eli Cantrell and head coach Henson Pulliam.
After riding a six-game winning streak to secure the No. 1 seed in the conference, the Amory Christian Academy Lions hosted the TSCC Tournament.
Last Tuesday night, the Lions battled against the Starkville Christian Cougars, coming away with a 46-34 win to advance to the conference championship game against the Heritage Mustangs. Jake Harrison led the way with 27 points.
The Lions’ strong offense and aggressive defense helped led them to a 59-38 victory over the Mustangs. Sophomore Jake Harrison dropped 20 points, while sophomore Eli Cantrell followed by notching 14 points and senior Luke Harrison contributed 13 points and seven assists.
On Friday night, Head coach Henson Pulliam led the Lions to the ICSA State Championship against Unity Christian. The Lions defeated Unity 51-41 to win the ICSA State Championship game.
Jake and Luke Harrison both had solid performances for the Lions with Jake scoring 19 points, while Luke added 16 points in the win. Cantrell was awarded the game’s MVP, totaling 16 points and 11 boards.
“Our guys played great all season,” Pulliam said. “We had some rough patches throughout the year, but we pushed through to secure both a conference and state championship for our ACA family. These guys have been together for about four years. Although I coached most of these boys in junior varsity years ago, this is my first year coaching varsity basketball. I love seeing how much these boys have grown both as young men and athletes. As always, we want to give God the glory.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.