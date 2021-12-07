Amory Christian matched up against Regents of Oxford on Monday night, where both teams suffered home losses.
The Lady Lions fell 65-24, and Faith Keeton and Lauren Jones were the leading scorers on the night with10 points each.
The Lions competed well in their game, but could not overcome the size and depth of Regent, losing 67-58.
Michael Spotts was the leading scorer for the Lions with 34 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Josh Long contributed 13 points and four rebounds, while Luke Harrison added six points and four rebounds on the night.
On Tuesday, Amory Christian traveled to take on Columbus Christian, a loss for both teams on the night.
With two starters out, the Lady Lions fell to the Lady Rams 61-20. Jones finished the game with 15 points.
The Lions also fell to Columbus Christian in a close 68-65 loss.
The Lions led most of the night by a narrow margin against Columbus Christian, but in the fourth quarter, the Rams slowly narrowed the lead and took a lead of their own in the final minutes.
Long had a team-high 19 points in the loss, while Jacob Carson and Spotts each added in 14 points. Spotts also contributed 18 rebounds and six blocks in the game. Mason Hill and Chase Mitchell each tallied six points, while Harrison added five points and 10 rebounds.
On Friday, ACA hit the road for a rematch Regents of Oxford, but the outcome remained the same as both teams fell.
The Lady Lions suffered a 62-32 loss in the rematch. Keeton finished the game with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals on the night. Jones tallied 15 points, six rebounds and four steals, while Hallmark played a big role on defense with seven rebounds and four steals.
The Lions struggled to get things going on the night as they fell 73-44. Spotts led the way in scoring and rebounding with 18 points and 17 rebounds. Carson finished with 14 points, and Eli Cantrell added in six points on the night.