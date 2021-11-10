The Amory Christian Lady Lions had two big conference games this week to finish up their regular season schedule.
Last Tuesday night, the Lady Lions traveled to New Albany to take on Victory Christian Academy. Amory Christian got off to a slow start in the first set swapping the lead several times before finally winning the set 25-21. The Lady Lions had a lead the entire second set and came away with a 25-13 set. The final set was close, but the Lady Lions got the 25-22 win to sweep Victory.
Amory Christian had a strong night of hitting with a total of 29 kills in the win. Allison Underwood led the team with seven kills and two blocks. Molly Hallmark held down her position at the net and came away with six kills, three aces and three blocks on the night.
Faith Keeton added five kills and four aces, while Lauren Jones and Lexie May contributed four kills. May also added three aces, and Bre Hawkins had three kills and four aces to close out Tuesday night’s win.
On Friday night, the Lady Lions hosted Eagle Home School for their final regular season game. Amory Christian picked up the sweep against the Lady Eagles with set wins of 25-16, 25-19 and 25-12.
Underwood led the team again with seven aces, five kills and four blocks. Keeton added five kills, four aces and a block, while Jones contributed four aces and three kills. Hallmark had three aces, four kills and four blocks, and May added in three kills and three aces in Friday’s win.
Amory Christian finishes the regular season undefeated improving their record to 21-0. They claimed the No. 1 seed in the Tri-States Christian Conference; therefore, earning the right to host their first playoff game.