Amory Christian hosted a pair of games last week against Victory Christian last Tuesday night and Starkville Christian Academy on Friday.
The Lady Lions started the week off on a high note as they came away with a 43-29 win over Victory Christian. Lauren Jones finished with a team-high 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
Molly Hallmark played a big role on both the offensive and defensive ends, finishing with 12 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and three blocks on the night. Emma Keeton added in six points, while Olivia Cantrell contributed four points and four rebounds to the victory.
The Lions had a competitive, back-and-forth game against Victory Christian that ultimately ended in a 66-57 overtime loss for Amory Christian.
With only seven seconds remaining in the game, the Lions were down by three, and Luke Harrison took it the length of the court and drilled a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. The Lions ran out of gas during overtime period and were unable to pull through.
Harrison led the Lions in scoring with 19 points, while Mason Hill added 15 points. Jacob Carson tallied 13 points and six steals, and Eli Cantrell contributed 10 points on the night.
Both teams came up short in Friday night’s matchup against Starkville Christian. The Lady Lions fell 51-33 in their game, and the boys lost 74-43.
Faith Keeton led the Lady Lions in scoring with 13 points, while Jones tallied eight points and four rebounds. Hallmark contributed seven points, eight rebounds, three steals, and three blocks, and Megan Ford added two points, three rebounds and three blocks on the night.
Michael Spotts finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Hill accounted for 10 points. Harrison tallied nine points, while Carson added seven on the night.