Last Monday and Saturday, the Amory Christian Academy Lions and Lady Lions hosted a pair of games against the DeSoto Christian and Unity Christian Academy.
The Lady Lions dominated the Lady Ambassadors, winning 47-9.
Anna Kate Carmeans led the Lady Lions in rebounding with seven, while Emma Keeton led the team in scoring with eight points. The offensive attack was a team effort, however, with 10 different players making buckets.
The boys’ teams then faced off with the Lions leading the Ambassadors 28-23 at halftime. After the break, DeSoto Christian went on a scoring frenzy, dropping 30 points before taking a 68-59 victory over Amory Christian.
Luke Harrison led the Lions with a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Eli Cantrell added 15 points on the night.
On Saturday, the Lions hosted Unity Christian Academy. Amory Christian went on a scoring frenzy, taking down Unity Christian 62-24.
Harrison once again led the team in scoring with 20 points and seven rebounds, followed closely by his brother Jake Harrison with 19 points.
The Lions will travel to Starkville Christian on Friday and Unity Christian Academy on Saturday.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Arkansas, Lee AR and Phillips Counties. In
Mississippi, DeSoto and Tunica Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&