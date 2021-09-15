HATLEY – The Amory Christian Lady Lions defeated the Hatley Lady Tigers in a 3-0 sweep last Tuesday night, then turned around on Saturday and won the Tri-States Christian Conference Tip-Off Tournament.
The Lady Lions took the first set 25-17 in a close matchup, and they did not look back from there, winning the next two sets 25-11 and 25-13 to complete the sweep.
“My girls just had to settle down,” Amory Christian coach Melissa Baker said. “They have a history of being nervous that first set, and Hatley has some awesome players, but once we settled down, we played really well.”
Hatley took an early 6-2 lead in the first set following the first ace of the game by Jessie McHenry. Amory Christian went on a run and cut Hatley’s lead down to 9-7 after back-to-back aces from Lexi May, and they tied the game 12-12 on an ace by Lauren Jones. Back-to-back aces by Allison Underwood and a kill from Molly Hallmark iced this set at 25-17.
The Lady Tigers opened up the second set with aces from Kenlee Wilkinson and McHenry, but the Lady Lions got momentum and pulled away from Hatley after a kill by Underwood and back-to-back aces from Faith Keeton. Hallmark’s kill put Amory Christian up by double digits 17-7, and aces from Megan Ford and Lauren Jones closed out the second set 25-11.
Jones started off the third set getting three aces, and Underwood had two aces that gave the Lady Lions an early 8-2 lead. May’s kill put Amory Christian up by double digits at 14-4. A kill from Emma Keeton and multiple aces by Underwood extended their lead as the Lady Lions dominated this set winning 25-13.
Underwood finished the game with eight aces, Jones had five aces and two kills, Faith Keeton had three kills and four aces, and May had five kills and two aces. For Hatley, Wilkinson finished with four aces.
“Allison (Underwood) and Lauren (Jones) are two of our seniors, and they are very strong players," Baker said. "They are awesome at the net and with their serves, and they take control of the team and leads them on.”
On Saturday, the Lady Lions swept the tournament that they hosted, never losing a set. Bree Hawkins led the team with 15 aces on the day. Lexie May had 11 kills, and Allison Underwood had six blocks.