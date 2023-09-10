HATLEY – The Amory Christian Lady Lions had a few solid outings at Hatley’s volleyball tournament on Saturday, picking up wins against TCPS, Baldwyn and Hatley before falling 2-0 to TCPS in the championship game.
“We’re thankful that we can come to these tournaments and play good teams like those three,” Amory Christian coach Eric Keeton said. “It makes our girls better and gets us ready for conference play.”
Game 7, Championship: TCPS 2, ACA 0
After falling 25-12 in the first set, the Lady Lions battled their way back after trailing early in the second set. Amory Christian’s comeback attempt was held just short, falling 27-26 in the second to TCPS.
“They are really a resilient group,” Keeton said. “Sometimes they’ll get into their head, but it seems like every time they get down towards the end, they keep finding the will to compete and win. TCPS played absolutely amazingly, and our girls just kept battling, so I’m proud of them for competing against a really good team.”
TCPS jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first, forcing ACA to call a quick timeout. After the timeout, Molly Hallmark gave the Lady Lions their first points of the set with a kill. Kills from Ruthie Carson and Kera Branham helped chip away at TCPS’s lead and after an ace by Branham, the Lady Lions tied things up at 11-11.
The Lady Eagles followed with 13 straight points to gain a 24-11 lead before closing the set out with a kill.
Back-to-back aces by Hallmark and a kill from Emma Keeton kept things close in the second set, but TCPS scored eight straight points to take a 15-7 lead. Multiple kills by Hallmark sparked a run for the Lady Lions as they trimmed the score to 19-16.
ACA tied things up at 19-19 after an ace by Madi Easter, and Hallmark’s kills gave them a three-point lead. The two teams traded the lead from that point on and after Carson’s kill tied things up at 26-26, TCPS put the game away with a kill.
Hallmark led the way with six kills, while Branham and Carson both finished with four in the loss.
“Molly (Hallmark) did great, and Kera (Branham) was clutch in our game against Hatley,” Keeton said. “Bree (Hawkins) played amazing as always. She’s kind of that key player that holds us together every game.”
Game 5: ACA 2, Hatley 0
Before advancing to the championship game, the Lady Lions and the Lady Tigers faced off in a back-and-forth match, resulting in a 2-0 win for Amory Christian. The Lady Lions won the first set 25-17 and pulled off a narrow 25-20 win in the second.
ACA took an 11-4 lead over Hatley with kills and aces from Branham and Keeton. Emma Wright and Abby Hannon gave Hatley a spark to cut the score down to 16-13.
Branham and Carson helped maintain Amory Christian’s lead with multiple kills, and Carson sealed the win with her third kill of the first set. Both teams traded points in the second set, but Hatley’s LB King gave the Lady Tigers some separation with an ace.
Anna Kate Crenshaw’s ace put Hatley up 13-9, but Amory Christian stormed back to tie things up after an ace from Hallmark. Hannon helped Hatley take a 16-15 with back-to-back kills, but Branham’s kill regained ACA’s lead at 19-17. Branham closed out the win for the Lady Lions with a kill.
Branham finished with seven kills, while Carson added four in the win for ACA. For Hatley, Wright, Crenshaw and Hannon all tallied three kills.
Game 1: ACA 2, TCPS 1
The Lady Lions fell 25-11 in the first set but bounced back in the next two, winning 27-25 and 15-12.
Hallmark finished with six kills, while Carson added four and Bree Hawkins led the way in aces with four.
Game 2: Hatley 2, Houston 0
The Lady Tigers pulled off a 2-0 sweep over Houston in the second game of the day, winning the first set 25-19 and the second 25-21.
Crenshaw tallied seven aces in the win over Houston, while Hannon finished with seven kills. Wright and Taylor Moffett both added four kills, while Allie Cook had three.
Game 3: ACA 2, Baldwyn 0
Amory Christian cruised to a 2-0 sweep against Baldwyn, winning the first set 25-7 and the second set 25-16.
Hawkins tallied four kills and three aces, while Hallmark added five kills in the win. Branham also contributed three kills and four aces.
