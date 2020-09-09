ABERDEEN – It doesn’t count as a win for the Amory Christian Academy volleyball team, but their 3-0 victory against Aberdeen last Tuesday night is going to help when their season starts.
Amory Christian plays volleyball in the winter, so the Lions have scrimmaged against a few public school teams during the fall to start getting ready.
“We have only scrimmaged. We scrimmaged against Nettleton and won that one, and then we scrimmaged tonight. This is our second scrimmage of the season,” Amory Christian coach Melissa Baker said. “It doesn’t count towards our record, but this is team building for us. We get some much needed practice for our new players, and the older ones get some much needed practice as well. It really helps us when our season rolls around.”
Amory Christian held a commanding lead early in the first set, until the Lady Bulldogs started to pull back into it, tying the game at 12-12 and taking a brief lead.
Back and forth
The Lions tied the set back at 15-15, and the two teams exchanged the lead four more times before ACA went back on top 20-19 and finished off the set by scoring seven of the last eight points to win 25-20.
The beginning of the second set was another back-and-forth affair with Amory Christian finally taking the lead at 8-7. Aberdeen pulled back close and tied the set at 13-13 before ACA went back on top at 14-13 and pulled out the 25-17 win.
The third set went much like the second one with the two teams exchanging the lead early before the Lions took it at 8-7. The Bulldogs got back to within a point twice, the last time being at 19-18, but Amory Christian scored the last six to win 25-18 and complete the sweep.