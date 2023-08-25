AMORY – On a hot Tuesday afternoon at River Birch Golf Club, Amory boys coach Kyle Ragon was just happy the Panthers could make it through a match.
The team did that and then some. Amory beat New Albany 143-178 in a two-team meet, finishing under par as a team and occupying the top four spots in the individual standings.
“This is the first match I can remember since I’ve been in Amory that we’ve finished under par as a team,” Ragon said. “It’s definitely a career-best day that I can remember for our boys golf team.”
Successful matches have been commonplace for the team recently. Amory has finished in the top three at the state tournament in each of the last two years. The Panthers ended the 2022 season second and finished third in 2023.
A state championship has been just out of reach in that span, but the Panthers have a more experienced team now than they did then.
“We’ve got a mature team,” Ragon said. “We're led by a senior, two juniors as well as a sophomore who are pretty consistently at the top, but we've got a few other guys that are chipping at them. I think we’re just going to have to put it all together on the same day at the right time.”
The senior is Kye Dozier, who was the medalist last Tuesday with a score of 33.
“My putting was good and my approach shots were, I would say, good,” Dozier said. “My drives were decent. I just put it on the fairway.”
What stands out about this year’s Panthers is their love for the sport. It is to a point where those on the team are practicing whenever they can, not just after school.
“I don’t have to ask them to practice. In fact, on days we’re not practicing or times that we’re not practicing, they’re out here playing multiple rounds a day,” Ragon said. “They really like to practice and they really like to play.”
Top individuals: 1. Kye Dozier, Amory, 33; T-2. Drew Blair, Amory, 36; T-2. Luke Hoang, Amory, 36; 4. Ace Rock, Amory, 38; T-5. Hunter Henderson, New Albany, 39; T-5. Nick Little, New Albany, 39; 7. Warner Hawkins, Amory, 43; 8. Blake Gordon, Amory, 45; 9. Andrew Freeman, New Albany, 48; 10. Cole Dean, New Albany, 52; 11. Grayson Tate, New Albany, 53; 12. Max Bullock, New Albany, 61.
Dozier and Ingomar’s Macie Phifer were also voted the Daily Journal Athlete of the Week on Friday. Dozier finished first in a pair of golf tournaments over the past week. Following his performance against New Albany, the senior shot a 36 at Pontotoc, helping Amory take another win.
Dozier garnered 60.8% of the vote for Male Athlete of the Week, beating out a pair of football players in New Albany’s Braden Shettles and Ripley’s Keegan Strong.
