The Amory Panthers’ storybook season has become even more memorable as they were able to handle business this past week at Pearl to win their second straight state championship.
Similar to their journey to reach the championship game, nothing came easy for the Panthers in the series against St. Stanislaus, but I imagine the adversity made things a whole lot sweeter in the end.
After a disappointing outing in Game 1, Amory coach Chris Pace called that performance the worst one of the year, but he was confident in his team’s ability to extend the series. When some might have counted the Panthers out after this tough loss, others knew that this resilient group had to ability to bounce back.
Despite trailing early in Game 2, it seemed like a flip had switched for Amory that the Rock-a-chaws just couldn’t turn off. Guys like Cayden Smith and Braden Maranto stepped up big time at the plate, while Bryce Glenn went from closing out playoff series to extending them as he shined on the mound.
Like Coach Pace said after this game, they had gone back to playing Amory Panther baseball and it was all about playing until the last day with the series tied at 1-1. The Panthers faced a lot more challenges during Game 3.
From trailing by two runs early to taking the lead after a big fourth inning, Amory continued to weather everything that was thrown at them. Even after they took a four-run lead, more adversity struck when their starting shortstop went down with an injury, and they had to make numerous rotations of defense.
No matter what was thrown at them, the Panthers did not take their eyes off the prize. After all the defensive changes, Amory still found a way to hold St. Stanislaus scoreless in the final three innings to seal the win.
Coach Pace delivered a postgame quote that really stuck with a lot of media members that day.
“Game 1 was like the tornado. In Game 2, we cleaned up and in Game 3, we were ready to rebuild,” he said.
This quote from Coach Pace was a perfect description of the series as the Panthers were tested in all three games, but they found a way to pick up the pieces and get the job done. Getting to witness this team capture another state title was an awesome moment, and it was even more amazing to see different communities come out to support this team.
Congratulations to the Panthers on their accomplishment, and I couldn’t think of a more deserving group.
