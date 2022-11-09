AMORY – The Amory Panthers wanted to make a statement at home during this new chapter of the season, and they did not fall short. Amory controlled all areas of the game to cruise to a 53-7 win over Yazoo County during Friday’s first-round playoff meeting.
“We didn’t come out with a lot of focus in the very beginning and went through some adversity, but we made a big stop on defense to give us some momentum,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “I think we’ll have to be a whole lot better going forward, but I was proud of the effort that our guys showed.”
Yazoo County nearly put together a big opening drive, getting inside Amory’s 10-yard line, but Amory’s defense stood strong to force a turnover on downs. With the ball on the 5-yard line, Amory hit the ground running with multiple first-down runs by Charleston French.
A 45-yard pass from Jatarian Ware to Isiah Smith set Amory up for its first touchdown of the night as French rushed in for a five-yard run. Dylan Thompson cashed in on the extra point to give Amory a 7-0 lead late in the first.
Amory quickly got the ball back at Yazoo’s 38-yard line after an interception by Dorian Ewings. French broke free for a touchdown run on the first play after the takeaway, but a holding call brought the big play back.
This penalty did not stop Amory from finding the end zone as two plays later, French scored on a 19-yard run to open up the second quarter. Later in the second, Yazoo County cut the lead to 14-6 with a five-yard touchdown run, but Amory answered back with two big plays to end the half.
Completions from Ware to Cameron Haynes and TJ Parks set up a 28-yard touchdown pass to Parks and after a fumble recovery by Carter Lundquist, Ware found Parks again for an 11-yard touchdown completion.
“We knew that we had to play hard since it’s the playoffs, and I want to thank God for allowing me to have this game,” Parks said. “In practice, me and Jatarian (Ware) were a little off all week, but I told him to play hard and everything would come together.”
Both teams came out playing hard-nosed defense to start the second half, but Amory got some momentum after an interception by Haynes at Yazoo’s 20-yard line. A first-down pass from Ware to Allen Dobbs and a first-down run by French set up a one-yard touchdown run by Ware to increase the score to 33-7.
After Amory’s defense forced a three and out, Ware found the end zone again on an eight-yard run with 20 seconds left in the third. Kye Dozier made the extra point to give his team a 40-7 lead.
Amory’s special teams got into the mix of action to start the fourth after a blocked punt was recovered by Ewings and returned for a touchdown. Shortly after, a squib kick was recovered by Amory at Yazoo’s 38-yard line.
“Every day in practice, Coach Dampeer and Coach (Jake) Hill have been motivating me to come to practice and work hard,” Ewings said. “My teammates in the secondary help me keep my head in the game and hype me up when I’m down.”
A 17-yard run by Emmanuel Randle set up a two-yard touchdown run from Braden Maranto, pushing the Panthers’ lead to 53-7 with 6:13 left in the game after the extra point by Dozier.
French finished with 170 rushing yards on 14 carries and a pair of touchdowns, while Ware went 9 of 12 passing for 160 yards and tallied four touchdowns. Parks also added 69 receiving yards in the win.
