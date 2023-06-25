Amory’s 7-on-7 tournament looked a little different this year as it was hosted at Ripley High School.
The Panthers played a total of 10 games as the varsity group faced off against New Albany, Itawamba, South Pontotoc, Booneville, Corinth and Ripley, while the JV group played Corinth, Houston, Ripley and East Webster.
“We went 6-4 on the day with two teams total so that was pretty good, and I thought that we got better and had a good day of competition,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “I’m looking forward to going back on Wednesday and hosting our last OTA of June. We’re thankful that they hosted us this year, and we’re looking forward to having it back in Amory next year.”
In the exhibition games, the varsity group defeated New Albany, Itawamba AHS, and South Pontotoc, and they suffered a narrow loss to Booneville before advancing to the tournament portion of the day.
“It was great to have Braden (Maranto) with us again, and I think he’s progressing well at quarterback along with Zane Hill and KC Carter,” Dampeer said. “Our receivers, Isiah Smith, Elijah Spratt, Amare Brown and Allen Dobbs, all made a lot of plays, and Nathaniel Walker was really active out there defensively.”
After defeating Corinth in the first round, the Panthers had a tough time offensively and fell to Ripley in the semifinals.
“Overall, we did some good things but at the end, our good players didn’t make some plays, so we’re going to challenge our guys to be more consistent and make the most of our opportunities,” Dampeer said. “When you play a really good defensive team like Ripley in a 7-on-7, you’ve got to make every possession count.”
The JV group finished 2-2 on the day in their exhibition games, taking wins over Corinth and Houston while falling to Ripley and East Webster.
“As far as young guys, Tristan Pack and Traysten Crump both played well defensively, and Ibn Ward and Tyree Neely are both doing some good things at linebacker,” Dampeer said. “Javin Ezell also did some good things with the younger group. I’m really proud of the depth that we took over there, and we got the play about 27 different guys throughout the day, so it was good to get them some experience.”
