Seven Amory football athletes signed to continue their football careers. Pictured sitting, from left: Jaydon Allred, Hayden Dozier, Cameron Foster, Charleston French, Cameron Haynes, TJ Parks and Dylan Thompson. Standing, from left: Amory coaches Tyler Hendrix, Zack Stephenson, DaShaun Fields, Drew Garrett, Brooks Dampeer, Steven Griffin, Chris Rainey and Jake Hill.

 Clint Parish/Parish Portrait Design

AMORY – The class of 2023 proved to be special for the Amory Panthers over the past few years, and seven talented athletes signed to continue their careers at the collegiate level on Wednesday.

