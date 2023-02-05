AMORY – The class of 2023 proved to be special for the Amory Panthers over the past few years, and seven talented athletes signed to continue their careers at the collegiate level on Wednesday.
“Our whole senior class, and of course these seven signees, have shown great leadership and work ethic these past two seasons,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “There’s a lot of work that they’ve been putting in for years, so I’m very proud of them and their families. We are very fortunate of our administration to be able to surround our young people with quality coaches day in and day out. We hope that we can have a couple more get in through tryouts, but I’m very proud of these guys that are signing and know that they’ll do big things.”
Charleston French, Dylan Thompson and Cameron Haynes all elected to continue their careers at Itawamba Community College.
Thompson, who finished his senior year 58-for-60 on point after touchdowns, 3-for-5 on field goal attempts and was selected to the 3A All-State first team, talked about being excited to continue playing with his teammates while developing his skills with ICC’s kicker coach.
“I feel like getting some one-on-one training with a kicker coach will help me out a little bit more,” Thompson said. “I’ve only been doing it for two years, and I feel like it’s a big achievement to make it this far and hopefully I can make it a little bit further in a few more years. We’ve picked up some good recruits this year, and Cameron and Charleston are two really good ones.”
French, who is a two-time 3A All-State first-team selectee, tallying 1,642 rushing yards on 178 carries, 101 receiving yards and 30 total touchdowns in his senior season, is ready to show what he can do at the next level.
“ICC was the best opportunity for me to go to JUCO and get out in six months,” French said. “It’ll be great to be around other people that I know there, and I’m excited to go. I want to work on my game as far as blocking, getting faster and becoming a better player all around.”
Haynes, who is a first team All-Division selectee, coming away with 29 solo tackles and three interceptions, said that his decision to sign with ICC was influenced by his family ties to the school.
“Coach (Travis) Macon made ICC feel like home and all my family went there, so I feel like I belong there too,” Haynes said. “The campus is going to be even better with my brothers Charleston and Dylan around, and I hope to become a better player and person while I’m down there.”
Cameron Foster and Hayden Dozier were two forces on the offensive line for the Panthers, and they’ll look to continue being solid at the next level playing for Northwest Community College. Dozier, who racked up 20 pancakes in his senior year and was selected to the 3A All-State second team and Division 4-3A Super 22 team, realized Northwest was the right place for him after being recruited by coach Jim Jones last year.
“I’ve been in contact with Jim Jones for a while because he’s been recruiting me since last summer,” Dozier said. “Everything that he’s told me has been true, and I just felt like that was the right play to be. I think Cameron and I will be a great duo next year, especially as offensive linemen because you have to be like a family on the o-line.”
Foster, an All-Division first-team selectee who finished the season with eight pancakes and a sack, loved Northwest’s environment and built a connection with their head coach during his visit.
“They treated me like family when I got there, and I really built a good relationship with coach Jim Jones,” Foster said. “The chemistry that Hayden and I have will play a huge role because we’re always in sync. My goals are to improve as a player and make it to the league.”
Jaydon Allred, a Super 22 selectee that finished his senior year with five pancakes on the defensive end and 121 receiving yards with a pair of touchdowns, signed with Northeast Community College.
“It’s close to home, and I thought that it was the best place for me out of my other offers,” Allred said. “While I’m there, I want to get faster, learn more about the game and hopefully get a D1 offer to further my career.”
TJ Parks, a Super 22 selectee who finished his senior year with 402 receiving yards on 29 catches and four touchdowns, signed to continue his football career at Mississippi Delta Community College.
“I was stuck between them and Coahoma, but after Mississippi Delta’s receiver coach told me that they were planning to be a passing team, that’s what led me to my decision,” Parks said. “I want to work on getting in and out of breaks and cuts faster and being more deceptive. Mississippi Delta was a team that didn’t win a whole lot last year, so I just want to come in and help them win and make it to the next level.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.