AMORY – The Amory Panthers will be searching for a new football coach as head coach Allen Glenn is headed to Petal to be its next coach and associate athletic director.
Glenn, who finished up his fifth season as the Panthers' head coach, guided Amory to a pair of division championships and third-round playoff appearances in 2016 and 2020.
"Petal is a 6A program in an unbelievable place, the No. 1 ranked school district in the state as far as academics," Glenn said. "I knew when Coach (Marcus) Boyles announced his retirement that this was a special job in the state. From the football end, they compete at the highest level and have some of the top facilities in the state. I'm looking to continue on the foundation that they have built over the last ten-plus years."
Amory finished out the 2020 season at 9-2, falling in the third round to Winona.
"Our success at Amory goes to the kids because it was just a great group of young men," Glenn said. "One thing about Amory is that those kids are going to fight, and they have every Friday night from when I first got here to when we lost to Winona. I can't thank them enough for that."
Glenn, an Amory native, said the decision was a family one.
"Amory is a special place to us because it's where my wife, Emily, and I both grew up," he said. "It was a very tough decision from that standpoint. I'm forever indebted to (Superintendent) Ken Byars and (Athletic Director) Chad Williams for giving me my first head coaching opportunity. The relationships I have built here will last forever."