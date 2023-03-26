AMORY – The Amory girls’ golf team took a home win over Tupelo, while the boys’ team fell just short during last Tuesday’s meet.
“I think that was as well as the girls’ have played all season, and I still think they can improve off of that,” Ragon said. “It was a cool, windy day, but I was really proud of how they scored.”
Amory’s girls finished with an overall score of 102, while Tupelo scored a 107, and Maggie Glenn finished as the girls’ medalist with a score of 48. Allie Goldman and Annabelle Holman finished the course with a score of 54, while Emma Gore and Sophia Wren followed with scores of 56 and 59.
“Maggie medaled with a 48, and I think she can improve on that score,” Ragon said. “It’s just a matter of putting it all together on one day, and I believe any of my other girls can do the same on any given match. Getting close to the end of the season, we’re going to have to keep working and get that score even lower.”
Amory’s boys came up just a few strokes short of a win over Tupelo as the Golden Waves shot a 164 to Amory’s 167. Tupelo’s Morgan Winders finished as the boys’ medalist with a score of 39.
Amory’s Ace Rock posted a score of 40, while Luke Hoang and Kye Dozier followed with scores of 41. Preston Bell finished the day with a score of 45, while Drew Blair finished with a 46. Blake Gordon rounded out the boy’s group with a score of 54.
“The guys definitely started out strong, but the last few holes hurt us as a team,” Ragon said. “I think we had a lead going into the eight or ninth hole, but we gave it up right at the end. I was overall pleased with the guys, but I know we have better days ahead. After finishing as state runner-ups last year, the guys have a sour taste in their mouths, and they know we’ve got a lot more work to do between now, the division tournament and the state tournament.”
Amory golf has two 18-hole tournaments coming up on March 29 at Shiloh Ridge and April 6 at River Birch before the division tournaments.
“We’ll compete in two 18-hole tournaments just to prepare of for the division tournaments, which is one round of 18, and state is two rounds of 18,” Ragon said. “This is always a good time of the year though because the weather starts to get a little bit better, and the course starts to get in a little better shape. I hope that we can catch our stride later in the season rather than starting the year strong and finishing it not as strong. I’m excited about what we have coming, but we’ll have to earn it.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.