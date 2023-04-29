The Amory Lady Panthers’ golf team finished out their season last Tuesday at the Class II 3A-4A state championship, finishing seventh in the tournament.
“This year, 15 different teams qualified for state, so there was a lot of talent there,” Amory coach Kyle Ragon said. “There was no doubt in my mind that we would make it back to state this year, but it was just a matter of improving from last year, which we did.”
During the two-day event, the Lady Panthers shot a 203 to finish in ninth place on Day 1, and they shot a 195 on Day 2 to finish with an overall score of 398 and moved up to seventh place.
“Our front nine was enough to keep us in the top three or four on Day 1, but the back nine was a little challenging, and we fell to ninth towards the end,” Ragon said. “It was a little warmer on Day 2, and conditions seemed to be a little bit better. The girls were familiar with the green speed and how the course was playing, and they finished strong. We were even closer to finishing higher than seventh because from second to tenth place was only a difference of about 40 strokes.”
Emma Gore finished with a score of 196, while Maggie Glenn scored a 202. Annabelle Holman followed with a 221, and Allie Goldman paced the group with a score of 225.
“We’ll have this same group back next year, so I really think that we have a chance to climb and improve and put together an even more special season,” Ragon said. "These girls have the potential to do so, no doubt.”
