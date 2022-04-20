AMORY – The Amory girls’ golf team won the division tournament last Tuesday and cashed their fourth-straight ticket to compete in the state tournament.
“I was super proud of all five of the girls, and it’s really hard to put it on one player because all of our girls played well and improved their scores since our last 18-hole match,” Amory coach Kyle Ragon said. “Emma Gore and Maggie Glenn shot the two lowest scores, and they had the scores that counted for us to qualify for state.”
As a team, Amory shot a 202 with Gore walking away as the medalist on the day with a score of 99, while Glenn finished with the second lowest at 103. Sophia Wren shot a score of 106, while Allie Goldman finished with a score of 109. Claire Price also shot a 123 for Amory.
“It was a pretty good day all around, and those two (Gore and Glenn) along with Sophie Wren, Allie Goldman and Claire Price all played a big part in helping us qualify,” Ragon said.
Nettleton’s Brilee Dykes also tied for the fourth-lowest score on the day with a score of 109 in individuals.
“Brilee has improved so much from last year,” Nettleton coach Brandon Rea said. “She just keeps getting better every year, and I’m so proud of her. I think she will build on this year's experience, and she has a great shot to make the state championship next year.”
Amory’s girls will compete at the state championship tournament at Dogwoods Golf Course in Grenada on April 25th-26th.
“We’re looking forward to going back to state, and this will be our fourth-straight year to go to the state,” Ragon said. “This just shows all the hard work that they’ve put in this season, and it makes my job easier having kids that love the sport and work as hard as they do.”