AMORY - Amory’s golf teams continued their hot streak on Thursday morning as the boys’ and girls’ groups both finished first during their home invitational.
Amory’s girls’ group competed against Nettleton and Saltillo, finishing the match with an overall score of 183 to come in first place, while Nettleton’s girls finished third with a 229.
“This is the best score that the girls have shot in quite a while, so I was really happy with them,” Amory coach Kyle Ragon said. “Emma (Gore) had a really good round, and I believe this is the first round that she’s ever shot in the 80s, which is great. I knew that she was capable of this because she’s shown it in practice. I’ve been waiting for this for a while, and I’m glad it all came together for her today.”
Gore was the girls’ medalist, finishing with an 89, while Maggie Glenn followed with a 94. Allie Goldman finished with a 102, while Annabelle Holman notched a 104 and Sophia Wren rounded out the Lady Panthers with a 110.
“Maggie (Glenn) had a great round as well, and my other three girls played well too, battling the heat and being out there for 18 holes,” Ragon said.
For Nettleton, Brilee Dykes finished with a 104, and Samantha Clippard followed with a 125.
Amory’s boys’ team faced off against Itawamba AHS, Saltillo, Nettleton and Houlka, finishing the day with a 310 score to place first. Nettleton finished in fourth place with a score of 415.
“Saltillo and Itawamba are both top programs in North Mississippi, so getting a win is nothing short of special, but guys still have to get a little bit mentally tougher,” Ragon said. “I wasn’t really too pleased with how we started, and I really didn’t think that we had a great week of practice. If we want to be competitive at district and state, we’ve got to be more mentally focused and stronger. We can’t let one bad hole turn into a string of bad holes, and I think that we ran into that a little bit today.”
Ace Rock was the boys’ medalist, finishing with a 72, while Luke Hoang and Kye Dozier followed with scores of 76 and 78. Drew Blair finished with an 84, while Blake Gordon and Warner Hawkins followed with scores of 87 and 88.
“Ace (Rock) was hitting the ball really well all day, and Luke (Hoang) did well too and had a good round,” Ragon said. “We had a lot of other guys make an impact and score well, but I want all of us to put it together on the same day. I think that’s something that we’ve got to make sure that we’re working towards.”
For Nettleton, Cody Williamson led the boys’ group with a 95, and Maddox Miles followed with a 99. Benton Dabbs, Jameson Kent and Silas Adams finished with scores of 110, 111 and 115.
