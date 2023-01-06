HATLEY - Both Amory and Hatley teams cashed in their ballots to compete in the Monroe County Tournament championship on Saturday.
The Panthers started the afternoon playing aggressively on offense to jump out to an early double-digit lead. Amory continued to add to its lead as the game progressed and cruised to a 72-45 win over Smithville.
CD Bolton paced the Panthers with a game-high 25 points, while Quaid Johnson added 12 points in the win. Three Seminoles finished in double figures with Clay Tacker scoring 12 points, Braylin Hill tallying 11 points and Barker O’Brian following with 10 points.
After a back-and-forth first three quarters, the Hatley Lady Tigers found a way to come out with a big win, outscoring the Lady Noles 18-6 in the fourth to win 43-27. Kenlee Wilkinson and Emma Wright led the way for Hatley with 10 points each, while Cambre Alexander notched a game-high 14 points for Smithville.
Hatley and Hamilton provided a down-to-the-wire game for the final matchup of the day. The Tigers held a narrow lead for most of the way, and a few late-game free throws helped them take a 62-54 win.
Jaxon Knight notched a game-high 33 points, while Jaden Haro added 10 points in the win. For Hamilton, TyQues Lindsey scored 16 points, while Willie Green added 12 points.
The Lady Tigers will face off against the Lady Panthers on Saturday at 6 p.m., while the Tigers matchup against the Panthers at 7:30.
