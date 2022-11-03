Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Monroe County.
Amory and Hatley’s cross country teams showed their dominance during Thursday’s Region 1-3A meet at Blue Mountain.
Hatley had a pair of runners place in the top 10 during the girls’ 5,000-meter run with Molly Harlow finishing second out of 37 participants with a time of 21:20.36, while Abigail Chism finished 10th with a time of 23:22.40.
Amory’s McKenzie Thompson placed 21st in the 5K-run with a time of 25:35.49. Hatley’s Kenzie Fast finished 27th with a time of 28:35.13, while Raigan Brown followed, placing 28th with a time of 28:38.51.
In the boys’ 5K-run, Amory’s Layne Burney finished sixth out of 34 participants with a time of 20:13.29, while Keith Byars followed, finishing 10th with a time of 20:33.99. Sutton Payne also finished in the top 15 for Amory, placing 14th with a time of 21:15.21.
Burney, Byars and Payne were named All-Region runners for placing in the top 15 during the meet.
Noah Coker came in at 16th place with a time of 21:29.35, while Garrett VanYperen finished in 21st place with a time of 21:43.90. Owen McDuffie and Gabe VanYperen rounded out the Amory boys’ group, finishing 27th and 30th on the day.
As a group, Amory’s boys also placed third overall in the 5K-run, beating out Mantachie Attendance Center and Booneville High School.
Owen Williams also represented Hatley during regionals, finishing 32nd in the boys’ 5K-run. Harlow and Chism will be representing Hatley in this year’s state meet in Clinton on Nov. 12, while Burney, Byars and Payne will represent Amory.