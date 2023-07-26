mcj-2023-08-02-sports-mcmullin

Amory native and Warren Central's strength and conditioning coach Chad McMullin passed away on July 15 at the age of 52. 

 Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post

VICKSBURG — During a 25-year career, Chad McMullin taught a generation of Warren Central athletes and students the virtues of sweat and the value of a joke.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you