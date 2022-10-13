Nettleton's cross country team competed in its first meet of the year at Pontotoc on Friday. Pictured from left: Hunter Kuhl, Jamarion Ball, Winston Housley, Brady Williams, Jay Carruthers, Hayden Kuhl, Maverick McKenzie, DJ Birks and Mattie Haney.
Nettleton's cross country team competed in its first meet of the year at Pontotoc on Friday. Pictured from left: Hunter Kuhl, Jamarion Ball, Winston Housley, Brady Williams, Jay Carruthers, Hayden Kuhl, Maverick McKenzie, DJ Birks and Mattie Haney.
Courtesy
Amory's boys' cross country group finished eighth out of 13 schools in the 5.000-meter run during Friday's Pontotoc Invitational.
Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Monroe County.
Amory competed in its last invitational before regionals on Oct. 27, while Nettleton participated in its first meet of the year at Pontotoc on Friday. As a team, Amory’s boys finished eighth overall in the 5,000-meter run, while Nettleton’s boys finished 12th out of 13 schools.
For Amory, Layne Burney finished 16th of out 96 participants with a time of 19:45.04, while Keith Byars placed 36th with a time of 20:47.63. Garrett VanYperen came in 43rd place with a time of 21:43.27, and Owen McDuffie finished 59th with a time of 22:57.86.
Noah Coker followed, placing 62nd with a time of 23:26.81, while Gabe VanYperen finished 70th with a time of 24:23.31. Hayden Bryant rounded out the Amory boys’ group, coming in 83rd with a time of 25:48.49.
McKenzie Thompson also represented Amory in the girls' 5,000-meter run.
For Amory’s junior high group, Macey Brewer finished 69th out of 157 in the girls’ two-mile run, and Dane Byars placed 96th out of 187 in the boys’ two-mile run.
For Nettleton, DJ Birks finished 29th with a time of 20:26.29, while Hayden Kuhl placed 56th with a time of 22:42.06. Brady Williams placed 87th with a time of 27:24.54, while Jay Carruthers and Maverick McKenzie followed, finishing 88th and 89th with times of 27:36.36 and 27:45.27.
Hunter Kuhl paced Nettleton, coming in 90th place with a time of 29:18.71. Jamarion Ball and Winston Housley also represent Nettleton’s boys in the 5,000-meter run.
Nettleton’s Mattie Haney finished 43rd out of 95 participants in the girls’ 5,000-meter run with a time of 26:16.28.