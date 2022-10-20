Three volleyball teams saw their seasons come to a close last Tuesday in the second round of the playoffs.
Amory fell 3-1 against Kossuth, while Nettleton lost 3-0 to last year’s state champions, Alcorn Central. Smithville also dropped its second-round match to Ingomar 3-0.
Kossuth 3, Amory 1
After falling in the first two sets 25-17 and 25-16, the Lady Panthers got some momentum going to win the third 25-21. Kossuth closed the door in the fourth set with a narrow 25-23 win.
“We started out slow in the first two sets, but once we realized what we were up against, we played hard,” Amory coach Shay Ashford said. “We limited our mistakes in the third set and a lot of people stepped up. (Emarie) Boddie stepped up and led the team in kills, and Adriana (Buckingham) did well as our middle blocker. Our passers did great, and Madison (Sykes) played really well the whole match. We got off to a slow start again in the fourth set, but we found some momentum and fought hard. Kossuth is just a really good team in every area.”
Boddie finished with eight kills and three aces, while Ella Grace Phillips added seven kills. Marion Lockhart and Ashanti Smith both tallied five kills, while Buckingham added four.
Kami Wilf finished with two kills and five aces, while Emmy Millender contributed three aces.
“The girls knew that this could potentially be their last game of the season, so they gave it their all in that set,” Ashford said. “Kami had a couple of big aces and set everyone up pretty well, and Ella did her thing and played great overall. Marion and Leecie (Martin) also had some big moments for us too.”
Ashford sees a bright future for her team with a solid group of people returning next year.
“I’m excited to see my sophomore class come along next year because they’ve been awesome and have bought into what we’re trying to do,” she said. “This year was a hard schedule for them, but I did that on purpose to get them prepared for upper-level competition. I wanted to put them in situations that made them think and work hard, so I’m excited to they’ll respond next season.”
Alcorn Central 3, Nettleton 0
The Lady Tigers battled in a close three sets against Alcorn Central but ultimately fell by set scores of 25-14, 25-21 and 25-17.
“It came down to which team made the fewest errors, and Alcorn Central did just that,” Nettleton coach Brandi McDaniel said. “Our girls still showed up to play, and they left it all on the court. Zion (Seals) played one of the best games that I’ve seen from anyone this season. She was a leader on the court and didn’t let her team down at any point. Everyone did well honestly, but we just came up short.”
Aaliyah Harris and Mikayla Sullivan provided Nettleton with solid hitting at the net, while Addie Bates and Zyah Gunter brought consistency to the back row.
“Aaliyah (Harris) had a pretty good game, and Mikayla Sullivan moved back into the starting lineup and had some big kills and blocks,” McDaniel said. “Addie Bates served the ball well, and Zyah (Gunter) was pretty consistent all night.”
McDaniel hopes that this game will open the door for more improvement in the future.
“This game allowed the girls to see what we need to do if we want to take that next step,” McDaniel said. “We saw towards the end of that first set that we could hang with them, and we played with a lot more confidence. We’re going to miss KG (Inmon), but we have a lot of young hitters coming up. I’m really excited with how things are looking for us next year.”
Ingomar 3, Smithville 0
After dropping the first set 25-9, the Lady Noles had a tough time recovering as they fell in the last two set 25-14 and 25-9.
“I thought we came out a little nervous in the first set because we were playing against a really good team,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “Ingomar is a team that’s very capable of winning a state championship, and they put it on us in that first set. We settled in a played pretty well after that, but they were just the better team.”
Despite the loss, McCollum credited Kamryn Jones and Lakelyn Hitt for their efforts in the match.
“They have one of the best hitters in the state, but Kamryn did a good job of trying to block and do anything to stop her,” he said. “Lakelyn played well and has been consistent all year. Ingomar was really good at digging the ball, so there wasn’t a whole lot of points to come by for us.”
After a successful 14-11 season, McCollum is really to see how his young to will grow and improve next year.
“I’m excited for our future because we don’t have a single girl graduating this year,” he said. “Just having back-to-back winning seasons, making the playoffs two years in a row and getting our first playoff win shows we’re going in the right direction. We just want to make it a step further next year.”
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.