It’s a little early in the season to be talking about undefeated teams because hopefully we all have plenty of football left, but both Amory and Nettleton followed up on strong performances from Week 1 with another win.
Just like the rest of the year has been, the 2020 football season has already thrown plenty of challenges our way, sometimes more off the field than on it, and how teams respond to them will determine their level of success.
Most every team we cover seems to have some players out on quarantine, and that’s the first challenge that coaches are facing.
Nettleton faced that down this week, missing 20 players in its game against Baldwyn, and now their game against Caledonia has been canceled for this week while the school takes some precautions to slow the spread of the virus.
We can’t say exactly who those missing players are (I’m still not sure if that’s allowed), but it’s pretty obvious many of them are key pieces for Nettleton, including guys who made a huge impact in their Week 1 win. To beat a good Baldwyn team without a third of your roster is definitely an impressive feat.
It’s still early in the season, but I really like the energy John Keith and his staff are bringing at Nettleton. Hopefully they can face down the challenge of missing this week and come back full strength soon because I think there’s a lot of potential in that group.
Amory too faced its share of adversity on Friday night – players in quarantine, some injury troubles and an hour and 15 minute rain/lightning delay that was tough on both teams after they had already gotten amped up to play.
They started out slow as well, and you can credit that to a much improved Aberdeen defense, which the score the last two weeks doesn’t accurately reflect. They came out with a good game plan that slowed down a potent offense for much of the first half.
I think you can credit strong leadership on both of the winning teams this week for keeping things together. For Nettleton, they responded well to losing so many players and came together to still get a good win, and for Amory, they stayed believing in that talented offense and defensively, they shined all night and had one of their best games I have seen in a while.
Our three teams that lost this week – Aberdeen, Hamilton and Hatley – are all looking to bounce back this Friday against New Hope, Vardaman and Mantachie respectively. All of those should be close games with those three having the chance for wins.
Smithville, I know, will be excited to get out of quarantine this week, but their first game is going to be against a really good Biggersville team that has dropped 46 and 60 points in their first two weeks. Everything is still a question with what the Noles are going to bring to the table, and I’m looking forward to us finally seeing some answers on that front.
I had been looking forward to having all six of our teams in action this week, and with Nettleton’s cancellation, that’s not going to happen. Hopefully we can avoid any further issues and see all of them the next week.